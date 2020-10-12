Europe Biodefense Market Development, Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast to 2027

The Biodefense Market is growing primarily due to the presence of favorable government initiatives increase in the number of naturally occurring outbreaks, increasing threat of biological weapons and nuclear armed ICBM. Restraining factors, such as fluctuations in funding due to changing EU likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally,increased adoption of technologies and predictive analytics to reshape biodefense market are likely to increase the growth of the biopharmaceuticals contract manufacturing in the forecast period.

Europe, the Biodefense Market, is anticipated to reach US$ 1,286.58 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,516.91 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020-2027.

Biodefense is referred to the measures taken to restore biosecurity of a group of organisms that are, or may be, subject to biological threats or infectious diseases. It is an effective public health care system with strong disease surveillance and rapid actions designed to counter biological threats, to limit the spread of disease and provide surge medical care.

Leading Players in the Europe Biodefense Market:

Bavarian Nordic

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

SIGA Technologies

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Cleveland Bio Labs

Dynavax Technologies

Elusys Therapeutics, Inc.

Soligenix

Altimmune

Pluristem Therapeutics

The government is spending heavily on the R&D of vaccines to stay prepared for any bioterrorism attacks every year. For instance, in 2018, the UK government released the Biological Security Strategy, Strategic Defense and Security Review, Global Health Security and UK Antimicrobial Resistance Strategy and the National Counterterrorism Strategy, counter terrorism strategy CONTEST, the National Counter-Proliferation Strategy to 2020, the UK Influenza Preparedness Strategy, the Strategy for UK Life Sciences, the Vision and high level Strategy for UK Animal and Plant Health Research to 2020 and Beyond, and the Strategy for Agricultural Technologies and the Department for International Development’s (DFID’s) 2016 Research Review, all of these include biosecurity and biodefense.

