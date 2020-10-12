Potential Impact of Coronavirus Outbreak on Mobile Payments-Thematic Research
The mobile payments market is multi-faceted, complex, and starkly divided in terms of scale and usage along geographic lines, technological lines, and according to where the payer and payee are physically located. With this level of complexity inherent in the market, the challenges facing players are far from straightforward. This report discusses the development of the global mobile payments market to its present state, as well as identifying the trends that will shape mobile payments in the next few years.
The mobile payments market is analyzed throughout this report in each of the four key areas of mobile payments: mobile proximity payments, m-commerce, mobile P2P, and mPOS.
Scope
– The global mobile payments market was worth over $2.5tn in 2019.
– Mobile proximity payments adoption has grown rapidly in the past five years, although card-based payments still dominate in the developed world.
– The Chinese giants Ant Financial and Tencent are the biggest and most successful players in mobile payments in a global context.
Table of Contents
PLAYERS
TRENDS
Technology trends
Macroeconomic trends
Regulatory trends
INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
Breaking down mobile payments
Market penetration rates: mobile proximity payments
Market size and growth forecasts: m-commerce
Competitive analysis
Mergers and acquisitions
Timeline
VALUE CHAIN
Card-based payments value chain
Alternative value chains for mobile payments
Value chains in m-commerce and mobile P2P
COMPANIES SECTION
SECTOR SCORECARDS
Companies screen
Thematic screen
Valuation screen
Risk screen
GLOSSARY
APPENDIX: OUR THEMATIC RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
