Animal Feed Testing Market 2020 Size, Share, And Trends Forecast To 2026

Animal Feed Testing Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Share Analysis to 2026 is latest report published on “Global Animal Feed Testing Market” by Fortune Business Insights. According to this report Global Animal Feed Testing Market will rise from Covid-19 crisis at moderate growth rate during 2020 to 2026. Report segments comprehensive information about Animal Feed Testing Market By Test Type (Feed Ingredient Analysis, Pathogen Testing, Pesticides and Fertilizers, Fats and Oil Analysis, Mycotoxin Testing, Nutritional Labelling, Proximate Analysis, Others), By Animal Food Type (Pet Food, Poultry Feed, Fish Food, Cattle Feeds, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Bruker, BIOBASE Group, Metrohm AG, BÜCHI Labortechnik AG, CEM Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Elementar Analysensysteme GmbH, Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd and other players.

Animal Feed Testing Market Analysis From 2020 To 2026:

The global Animal Feed Testing market size is projected to reach 510.9 Million notable market value at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The global animal feed testing market growth is projected to be driven by the increased government support for animal health, increased cases of diseases outbreak associated with livestock feed and increased risk of zoonotic infections. Also, the rising need for testing solutions capable of detecting contamination at the time of manufacturing is estimated to favor the global animal feed testing market.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations travel bans and quarantines restaurants closed all indoor events restricted over forty countries state of emergency declared massive slowing of the IT Spending market volatility falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

These laboratories are also aided by government support through funding and quality assurance, which is projected to benefit the animal feed testing market growth. Technological advancement has led to the availability of various animal food testing equipment such as spectrometer, automated analyzers, ionization detector, and others, to determine the nutritional value and ensure the safety of the food. There is also a surge in adoption of onsite testing products for quick and reliable detection of contamination in animal feed.

The Global Animal Feed Testing Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Animal Feed Testing market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

As per the current animal feed testing market trend, the mycotoxin testing segment is expected to dominate the animal feed testing market share during the projected duration as a result of active government support to eradicate mycotoxin contamination. In April 2017, Romer Labs, a company under ERBER Group launched AgraQuant, an ELISA test kit for the detection of Aflatoxin M1, a type of mycotoxin in raw materials and processed foods which will likely fuel the mycotoxin testing segment in the global animal feed testing market.

