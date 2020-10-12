Livestock Vaccines Market 2020 Analysis By Size, Share, And Trends Forecast To 2026

Livestock Vaccines Market By Animal Type (Cattle, Horses, Pigs, others), By Vaccine Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous), By Disease Indication (Clostridial Diseases, Reproductive and Infertility Disease, others) By Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies, Regional Distribution Centers) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.

Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., AgriLabs, Zoetis, Novartis AG, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Virbac, Neogen Corporation, ImmuCell Corporation and other players.

The global Livestock Vaccines market size is projected to reach remarkable market value at highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. The growth in global livestock vaccines market is being driven by the increased demand for recombinant vaccine, DNA vaccines, multivalent vaccines and others. The outbreak of diseases such as the African Swine Fever (ASF), affecting millions of pigs in China, Vietnam, Cambodia, and other south-east Asian countries in 2018, and Mycoplasma bovis infections among cattle in 2018, in New Zealand, is among the major factors propelling the demand for vaccines in the global market.

However, lack of availability of vaccines, and inoperative vaccination centres in emerging countries especially India, China, and Brazil, which hold a dominant proportion of livestock animals, is a major restraining factor in the global livestock vaccines market. As per the current livestock vaccines market trends, attenuated vaccines among the vaccine type accounted for dominant market share in the global livestock vaccines market owing to benefits such as higher efficiency and long-term prevention.

The Global Livestock Vaccines Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Livestock Vaccines market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

