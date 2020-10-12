Coated Paper Market 2020- Global Industry Analysis, Key Players, Segmentation, Services, Solutions, Trends and Forecast by 2027

Coated paper is a paper processed with a polymer or compound in order to enhance some qualities of paper such as weight, surface gloss or smoothness, and ink retention. The coating materials generally used for this are Ground calcium carbonate (GCC), pericipitated calcium carbonate (pcc), kaolin clay, sb latex, starch, talc and wax. Coated paper s used for various applications such as printing of books, photos, advertising materials, magazines and other high-quality products such as labelling, packaging, and others. They offer the enhanced propertis such as resistance to dust, wtare, wear and tear and require less ink as compered to their counterparts. Thus the growing demand for coated paper from advertising and packaging industry is augumenting the market during the forecast period.

Check for the sample here – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00025068

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– ASIA PULP AND PAPER

– OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION

– NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD

– STORA ENSO OYJ

– UPM-KYMMENE OYJ

– SAPPI LIMITED

– BURGO GROUP SPA

– NEWPAGE CORPORATION

– MICHELMAN, INC.

– ARJOWIGGINS SAS

One of the key factor driving the growth of coated paper market is increasing utilization in e-commerce industry which has resulted in a surge in home delivery services, Consumers are ordering hiusehold products from various online and digital platforms. This fact has raised the demand for coated paper for packaging purpose. Increasing demand for flexible paper packaging solutions as compared to plastics has emerged as an important factor in the packaging industry which is reponsible for the growth of coated paper market. Furthermore, inclination toward innovative, eco-friendly and bio-degradable packaging has resulted in emergence of bio-degradable packaging solutions, which acts as a key driver for the market. However, volatility in the wood pulp prices and reduction in the supply of raw materials hampers the growth of the global coated paper market. Nonetheless manufacturers of coated paper are now focusiing on creating the different grades or specifications of coated papers to cater the need of customers. Coated paper properties such as moisture proofing, thermal stability, and mechanical flexibility makes it suitable for food packaging. The rising demand for grocery bags, paper bags and waterproof bags for beverages is expected to open new avenues for coaed paper market.

The “Global Coated Paper Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the coated paper market with detailed market segmentation by coating material, product, application and geography. The global coated paper market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading coated paper market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global coated paper market is segmented on the basis of coating material, product and application On the basis of coating material the market is segment into GCC, PCC, kaolin clay, wax, others. By product the coated paper market is categorized into coated fine paper, coated groundwood paper, standard coated fine paper, low coat weight paper, others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into packaging, printing, labels and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global coated paper market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The coated paper market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the coated paper market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the coated paper market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the coated paper market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from coated paper market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for coated paper in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the coated paper market.

For Purchase this report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00025068

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the coated paper market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.