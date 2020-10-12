Invisible Orthodontics Market | Global Market Growth Analysis, Development Status, Research Report, Regional Overview, Trends Forecast by 2026

Latest Research Report | The global invisible orthodontics market size is set to experience a period of substantial expansion owing to the rising popularity of cosmetic dentistry. According to the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), revenue generated by cosmetic dentistry procedures breached the $1 million mark in the US in 2015. With increasing consciousness of physical appearance, orthodontic treatments that are aesthetically pleasing are becoming more desirable. The AACD found that 86% of the dental procedures were performed for patients wanting to improve their physical appearance and enhance their self-esteem. More importantly, one of the chief invisible orthodontics market trends is the decline in the uptake of traditional metal braces owing to a few cons that they entail. For instance, people with metal braces have to be careful about what they eat as hard food items can damage the braces, while soft foods can get stuck in them. Another issue is that these braces can cause pain and discomfort and can leave the patient’s teeth sore. These disadvantages have augured well for the market for invisible orthodontics.

The report covers:

Global Orthodontics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Latest Research Report Orthodontics Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Candid Care Co.

Geniova

Angelalign

Ormco Corporation

Align Technology, Inc.

SmileDirectClub

Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Group

3M

Limited Applicability of Invisible Braces to Inhibit Market Growth

While invisible dentures and braces are growing in popularity, there are certain limitations to their adoption. For example, the AACD says that invisible braces should be used only in cases of mild to moderate malocclusions. In cases where teeth are severely disfigured, traditional braces should be given priority. According to the AACD, the shape of the teeth can restrict the effectivity of these aligners to reposition them. Moreover, invisible aligners cannot be used by patients having dental bridges as they can damage the braces. Lastly, when these braces need to be changed, they may cause pain in the teeth and even make speech slurry. Thus, these disincentives of using invisible aligners may hinder the invisible orthodontics market growth during the forecast period.

Market Growth to be Healthy in North America as Orthodontic Procedures Become More Affordable

North America is anticipated to dictate the invisible orthodontics market share on account of increasing affordability of orthodontic therapies in the region. Besides this, advancements in dental technologies such as 3D printing and rapid adoption of cosmetic dentistry techniques are the other factors driving the market in North America. Rising disposable income coupled with competitive pricing methods employed by players are expected to fuel the market in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa in the coming decade. The market is also likely to get an additional boost due to the growing awareness about dental health in these regions.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

Key Insights

4.1 Prevalence of Key Orthodontic Diseases, By Key Countries, 2018

4.2 Key Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

4.3 Pricing Analysis, By Key Players, 2018

4.4 Technology Advances, Orthodontic Instruments and Supplies

Global Orthodontics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Supplies

5.2.2.1 Fixed

5.2.2.1.1 Brackets

5.2.2.1.1 Bands & Buccal Tubes

5.2.2.1.1 Archwires

5.2.2.1.1 Others

5.2.2.2 Removable

5.2.2.2.1 Aligners

5.2.2.2.2 Retainers

5.2.2.2.3 Others

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Dental Clinics

5.3.3 Others

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

Continued…

More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights:

