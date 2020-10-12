Yogurt Market 2020 Industry Size, Share, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2026

Global “Yogurt Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Yogurt industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Yogurt market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Yogurt Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Yogurt Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Yogurt market.

The research covers the current Yogurt market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

Nestlé

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

Short Description about Yogurt Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Yogurt market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Yogurt Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Yogurt Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Yogurt Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Yogurt market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Yogurt in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Yogurt Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Yogurt? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Yogurt Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Yogurt Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Yogurt Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Yogurt Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Yogurt Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Yogurt Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Yogurt Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Yogurt Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Yogurt Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Yogurt Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Yogurt Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Yogurt Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Regular Yogurt

1.4.3 Fat-free Yogurt

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Children Yogurt

1.5.3 Adult Yogurt

1.5.4 Old People Yogurt

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Yogurt Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Yogurt Industry

1.6.1.1 Yogurt Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Yogurt Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Yogurt Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Yogurt Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Yogurt Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Yogurt Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Yogurt Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Yogurt Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Yogurt Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Yogurt Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Yogurt Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Yogurt Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Yogurt Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Yogurt Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Yogurt Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Yogurt Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Yogurt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Yogurt Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Yogurt Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Yogurt Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Yogurt Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Yogurt Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Yogurt Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Yogurt Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Yogurt Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Yogurt Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Yogurt Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Yogurt Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Yogurt Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Yogurt by Country

6.1.1 North America Yogurt Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Yogurt Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Yogurt by Country

7.1.1 Europe Yogurt Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Yogurt Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Yogurt Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Yogurt by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Yogurt Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Yogurt Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Danone

11.1.1 Danone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Danone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Danone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Danone Yogurt Products Offered

11.1.5 Danone Recent Development

11.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller

11.2.1 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Corporation Information

11.2.2 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Yogurt Products Offered

11.2.5 Unternehmensgruppe Theo Müller Recent Development

11.3 Mengniu Dairy

11.3.1 Mengniu Dairy Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mengniu Dairy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Mengniu Dairy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mengniu Dairy Yogurt Products Offered

11.3.5 Mengniu Dairy Recent Development

11.4 Yili

11.4.1 Yili Corporation Information

11.4.2 Yili Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Yili Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Yili Yogurt Products Offered

11.4.5 Yili Recent Development

11.5 General Mills

11.5.1 General Mills Corporation Information

11.5.2 General Mills Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 General Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 General Mills Yogurt Products Offered

11.5.5 General Mills Recent Development

11.6 Lactalis

11.6.1 Lactalis Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lactalis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Lactalis Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Lactalis Yogurt Products Offered

11.6.5 Lactalis Recent Development

11.7 Meiji

11.7.1 Meiji Corporation Information

11.7.2 Meiji Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Meiji Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Meiji Yogurt Products Offered

11.7.5 Meiji Recent Development

11.8 Chobani

11.8.1 Chobani Corporation Information

11.8.2 Chobani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Chobani Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Chobani Yogurt Products Offered

11.8.5 Chobani Recent Development

11.9 Bright Dairy & Food

11.9.1 Bright Dairy & Food Corporation Information

11.9.2 Bright Dairy & Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Bright Dairy & Food Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Bright Dairy & Food Yogurt Products Offered

11.9.5 Bright Dairy & Food Recent Development

11.10 Nestlé

11.10.1 Nestlé Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nestlé Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Nestlé Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nestlé Yogurt Products Offered

11.10.5 Nestlé Recent Development

11.12 Grupo Lala

11.12.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information

11.12.2 Grupo Lala Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Grupo Lala Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Grupo Lala Products Offered

11.12.5 Grupo Lala Recent Development

11.13 Schreiber Foods

11.13.1 Schreiber Foods Corporation Information

11.13.2 Schreiber Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Schreiber Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Schreiber Foods Products Offered

11.13.5 Schreiber Foods Recent Development

11.14 Junlebao Dairy

11.14.1 Junlebao Dairy Corporation Information

11.14.2 Junlebao Dairy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Junlebao Dairy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Junlebao Dairy Products Offered

11.14.5 Junlebao Dairy Recent Development

11.15 SanCor

11.15.1 SanCor Corporation Information

11.15.2 SanCor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 SanCor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 SanCor Products Offered

11.15.5 SanCor Recent Development

11.16 Arla Foods

11.16.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information

11.16.2 Arla Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Arla Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Arla Foods Products Offered

11.16.5 Arla Foods Recent Development

11.17 Yeo Valley

11.17.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information

11.17.2 Yeo Valley Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Yeo Valley Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Yeo Valley Products Offered

11.17.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Yogurt Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Yogurt Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Yogurt Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Yogurt Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Yogurt Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Yogurt Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Yogurt Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Yogurt Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Continued…..

