Craft Beer Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global craft beer market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Craft Beer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Ales, Pilsners and Pale Lagers, Specialty Beers , Others), By Distribution (On-trade, Off-trade), and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other craft beer market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some key companies that are present in the global craft beer market are

G. Yuengling and Son

The Boston Beer Company

Heineken

Constellation Brands

Anheuser-Busch InBev and the Sierra Nevada.

Gen!us launches ‘light’ Craft Beer

British beer maker Gen!us announced a light craft beer brewed with three hop varieties and pilsner malts, containing only 72 calories. The launch of the new craft beer is likely to fuel demand among health-conscious and gym-goers due to the low-calorie content which will, in turn, enable growth of the global craft beer market. The acquisitions between companies to launch craft beer is also supporting the growth of the global craft beer market.

For instance, Kingfisher partnered with Freedom, The UK’s original craft breweries, to create a pale ale targeted precisely at the Indian food occasion. Bombay Bicycle uses New World hops such as Cascade and Chinook to give some citrus and tropical fruit notes to refresh the pallet. The recent launch of craft beer by market key player along with rising demand for low-calorie craft beer are contributing significantly to the global craft beer market.

Regional Analysis for Craft Beer Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Craft Beer Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Craft Beer Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Craft Beer Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

