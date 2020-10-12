Industrial Adhesive Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | 3M, Henkel, DIC Corporation

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Industrial Adhesive market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Adhesive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Adhesive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Adhesive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Adhesive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Adhesive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Adhesive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Adhesive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Adhesive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Industrial Adhesive Market Research Report: 3M, Henkel, DIC Corporation, Tape-Rite, Nitto Denko, Dow, Tesa, Bostik, Avery Dennison, Advance Tapes International, Adhesives Research, Evans Adhesive, STC Tapes

Global Industrial Adhesive Market Segmentation by Product: Acrylic

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Ethyl Vinyl Acetate



Global Industrial Adhesive Market Segmentation by Application: Automobile

Construction

Electronics And Electrical

Personal Utilities

Medical Devices

Others



The Industrial Adhesive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Adhesive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Adhesive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Adhesive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Adhesive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Adhesive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Adhesive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Adhesive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Industrial Adhesive Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Industrial Adhesive Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Acrylic

1.4.3 Polyvinyl Acetate

1.4.4 Epoxy

1.4.5 Polyurethane

1.4.6 Ethyl Vinyl Acetate

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Construction

1.5.4 Electronics And Electrical

1.5.5 Personal Utilities

1.5.6 Medical Devices

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Industrial Adhesive, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Industrial Adhesive Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Industrial Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Industrial Adhesive Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Industrial Adhesive Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Industrial Adhesive Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Adhesive Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Industrial Adhesive Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Industrial Adhesive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Industrial Adhesive Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Industrial Adhesive Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Adhesive Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Industrial Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Industrial Adhesive Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Industrial Adhesive Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Industrial Adhesive Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Industrial Adhesive by Country

6.1.1 North America Industrial Adhesive Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Industrial Adhesive by Country

7.1.1 Europe Industrial Adhesive Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesive by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesive Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Industrial Adhesive by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Industrial Adhesive Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Adhesive by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Adhesive Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Adhesive Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Adhesive Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 3M

11.1.1 3M Corporation Information

11.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 3M Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.1.5 3M Related Developments

11.2 Henkel

11.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

11.2.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Henkel Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.2.5 Henkel Related Developments

11.3 DIC Corporation

11.3.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 DIC Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DIC Corporation Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.3.5 DIC Corporation Related Developments

11.4 Tape-Rite

11.4.1 Tape-Rite Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tape-Rite Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Tape-Rite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Tape-Rite Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.4.5 Tape-Rite Related Developments

11.5 Nitto Denko

11.5.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

11.5.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Nitto Denko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Nitto Denko Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.5.5 Nitto Denko Related Developments

11.6 Dow

11.6.1 Dow Corporation Information

11.6.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

11.6.3 Dow Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Dow Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.6.5 Dow Related Developments

11.7 Tesa

11.7.1 Tesa Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tesa Description and Business Overview

11.7.3 Tesa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Tesa Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.7.5 Tesa Related Developments

11.8 Bostik

11.8.1 Bostik Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bostik Description and Business Overview

11.8.3 Bostik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Bostik Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.8.5 Bostik Related Developments

11.9 Avery Dennison

11.9.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

11.9.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

11.9.3 Avery Dennison Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Avery Dennison Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.9.5 Avery Dennison Related Developments

11.10 Advance Tapes International

11.10.1 Advance Tapes International Corporation Information

11.10.2 Advance Tapes International Description and Business Overview

11.10.3 Advance Tapes International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Advance Tapes International Industrial Adhesive Products Offered

11.10.5 Advance Tapes International Related Developments

11.12 Evans Adhesive

11.12.1 Evans Adhesive Corporation Information

11.12.2 Evans Adhesive Description and Business Overview

11.12.3 Evans Adhesive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Evans Adhesive Products Offered

11.12.5 Evans Adhesive Related Developments

11.13 STC Tapes

11.13.1 STC Tapes Corporation Information

11.13.2 STC Tapes Description and Business Overview

11.13.3 STC Tapes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 STC Tapes Products Offered

11.13.5 STC Tapes Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Industrial Adhesive Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Adhesive Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Adhesive Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Industrial Adhesive Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Industrial Adhesive Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Industrial Adhesive Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”