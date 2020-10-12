Global Biomaterials Materials Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2022 | Royal DSM, Wright Medical Technology, Corbion N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Bayer AG

Biomaterials are materials of either synthetic or natural origin that are used for interaction with biological systems for medical purposes such as treating or repairing damage tissues. They are used in joint replacements, plastic surgeries, drug delivery devices, skin repair, heart valves, and in other medical implants. The recent success in the usage of biomaterials was witnessed in the fields of cardiovascular medicine, immunology, orthopedics, dental medicine, infection, and ophthalmology, which has opened new avenues for biomaterials technology. Biomaterial is a groundbreaking technological innovation of medical technology that can enhance the functionalities of damaged tissues or organs.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Royal DSM

Wright Medical Technology, Inc.

Corbion N.V.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Bayer AG

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Invibio Ltd.

Collagen

Get sample copy of Report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012834

The world biomaterials market is estimated to garner revenues worth $139,736 million by 2022, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022. This is attributed to increase in geriatric population, rise in prevalence rates of cardiovascular & orthopedic disorders, advancement in medical technology, and increase in awareness regarding implantable devices. The other driving factors of the market are heavy fundings by government to increase R&D activities in the field of biomaterials and increasing awareness about the advantages of biomaterials products. However, high cost of biomaterial implants and compatibility issues are expected to hamper the market growth. Introduction of new technologies, namely, decellularized dermal matrixes for grafting and hydrogen scaffolding, presenting new products in field of plastic surgery, wound healing, and neurology offers lucrative opportunities to market players.

The report segments the world biomaterials market based on type, application, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural. Metallic biomaterials are segmented into stainless steel, titanium & titanium alloys, cobalt-chrome alloys, gold, and silver. Polymeric biomaterials are divided into polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA), polyethylene, polyester, polyvinylchloride, silicone rubber, nylon, and polyetheretherketone. Ceramic biomaterials are segmented into calcium phosphate, zirconia, aluminum oxide, calcium sulfate, carbon, and glass.

Get Exclusive Discount- https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012834

Key market segments

The world biomaterials market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Metallic

Stainless Steel

Titanium & Titanium Alloys

Cobalt-Chrome Alloys

Gold

Silver

Polymeric

Polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA)

Polyethylene

Polyester

Polyvinylchloride

Silicone Rubber

Nylon

Polyetheretherketone

Ceramic

Calcium Phosphate

Zirconia

Aluminum Oxide

Calcium Sulfate

Carbon

Glass

Natural

Hyaluronic Acid

Collagen & Gelatin

Fibrin

Cellulose

Chitin

Alginates

Silk

By Application

Cardiovascular

Dental

Orthopedic

Wound Healing

Plastic Surgery

Ophthalmology

Tissue Engineering

Neurological Disorders

Drug-Delivery Systems

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00012834

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.