Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Future Challenges and Industry Growth Outlook 2026 | BASF, Clariant, Lanxess

The report titled Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home and Personal Care Pigments report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home and Personal Care Pigments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Research Report: BASF, Clariant, Lanxess, Ferro, Sun Chemicals, Vibfast Pigments, Neelikon, Kobo Products, Miyoshi Kasei, Symrise, Sudarshan, ECKART Effect Pigments, RSONAL, Shanghai Yipin Pigments, Aarti Industries

Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Segmentation by Product: Water-soluble Pigment

Oil-soluble Pigment



Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Segmentation by Application: Personal Care & Cosmetic

Home Care



The Home and Personal Care Pigments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home and Personal Care Pigments market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home and Personal Care Pigments industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home and Personal Care Pigments market?

Table of Contents:

1 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Home and Personal Care Pigments

1.2 Home and Personal Care Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Water-soluble Pigment

1.2.3 Oil-soluble Pigment

1.3 Home and Personal Care Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Personal Care & Cosmetic

1.3.3 Home Care

1.4 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Home and Personal Care Pigments Industry

1.6 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Trends

2 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Home and Personal Care Pigments Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Home and Personal Care Pigments Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Home and Personal Care Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home and Personal Care Pigments Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Clariant

6.2.1 Clariant Corporation Information

6.2.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Clariant Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Clariant Products Offered

6.2.5 Clariant Recent Development

6.3 Lanxess

6.3.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

6.3.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Lanxess Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Lanxess Products Offered

6.3.5 Lanxess Recent Development

6.4 Ferro

6.4.1 Ferro Corporation Information

6.4.2 Ferro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Ferro Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Ferro Products Offered

6.4.5 Ferro Recent Development

6.5 Sun Chemicals

6.5.1 Sun Chemicals Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sun Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sun Chemicals Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sun Chemicals Products Offered

6.5.5 Sun Chemicals Recent Development

6.6 Vibfast Pigments

6.6.1 Vibfast Pigments Corporation Information

6.6.2 Vibfast Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Vibfast Pigments Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Vibfast Pigments Products Offered

6.6.5 Vibfast Pigments Recent Development

6.7 Neelikon

6.6.1 Neelikon Corporation Information

6.6.2 Neelikon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Neelikon Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Neelikon Products Offered

6.7.5 Neelikon Recent Development

6.8 Kobo Products

6.8.1 Kobo Products Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kobo Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Kobo Products Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Kobo Products Products Offered

6.8.5 Kobo Products Recent Development

6.9 Miyoshi Kasei

6.9.1 Miyoshi Kasei Corporation Information

6.9.2 Miyoshi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Miyoshi Kasei Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Miyoshi Kasei Products Offered

6.9.5 Miyoshi Kasei Recent Development

6.10 Symrise

6.10.1 Symrise Corporation Information

6.10.2 Symrise Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Symrise Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Symrise Products Offered

6.10.5 Symrise Recent Development

6.11 Sudarshan

6.11.1 Sudarshan Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sudarshan Home and Personal Care Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Sudarshan Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Sudarshan Products Offered

6.11.5 Sudarshan Recent Development

6.12 ECKART Effect Pigments

6.12.1 ECKART Effect Pigments Corporation Information

6.12.2 ECKART Effect Pigments Home and Personal Care Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 ECKART Effect Pigments Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 ECKART Effect Pigments Products Offered

6.12.5 ECKART Effect Pigments Recent Development

6.13 RSONAL

6.13.1 RSONAL Corporation Information

6.13.2 RSONAL Home and Personal Care Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 RSONAL Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 RSONAL Products Offered

6.13.5 RSONAL Recent Development

6.14 Shanghai Yipin Pigments

6.14.1 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Corporation Information

6.14.2 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Home and Personal Care Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Products Offered

6.14.5 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Recent Development

6.15 Aarti Industries

6.15.1 Aarti Industries Corporation Information

6.15.2 Aarti Industries Home and Personal Care Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Aarti Industries Home and Personal Care Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Aarti Industries Products Offered

6.15.5 Aarti Industries Recent Development

7 Home and Personal Care Pigments Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Home and Personal Care Pigments Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home and Personal Care Pigments

7.4 Home and Personal Care Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Home and Personal Care Pigments Distributors List

8.3 Home and Personal Care Pigments Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home and Personal Care Pigments by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home and Personal Care Pigments by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home and Personal Care Pigments by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home and Personal Care Pigments by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Home and Personal Care Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Home and Personal Care Pigments by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Home and Personal Care Pigments by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Home and Personal Care Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Home and Personal Care Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Home and Personal Care Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Home and Personal Care Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Home and Personal Care Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

