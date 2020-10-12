Specialty Fuel Additives Market to Surpass 7% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Specialty Fuel Additives market will register a 7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 11,300 Mn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Specialty Fuel Additives market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Specialty Fuel Additives in major regions globally.

The market report on the Specialty Fuel Additives also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Specialty Fuel Additives industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

NALCO Champion, Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC, Lubrizol Corporation, Dow, Chemical Company, Eurenco, Clariant Corporation, TOTAL SA, Evonik Industries, Chemtura Corporation, Chevron Oronite Company and others.

Market Segmentation

Specialty Fuel Additives Market By Product

Fuel Antioxidants

Petroleum Dyes & Markers

Octane Enhancers

Lubricity Improvers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Deposit Control Additives

Cold Flow Improvers

Cetane Number Improvers

Fuel System Icing Inhibitors

Metal Deactivators

Others

Specialty Fuel Additives Market By Application

Gasoline/Petrol Additives

Diesel Additives

Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives

Others (Heating Fuels, Marine Fuel Additives, others)

Specialty Fuel Additives Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Specialty Fuel Additives

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Specialty Fuel Additives Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Fuel Antioxidants

1.2.2.2.2. Petroleum Dyes & Markers

1.2.2.2.3. Octane Enhancers

1.2.2.2.4. Lubricity Improvers

1.2.2.2.5. Corrosion Inhibitors

1.2.2.2.6. Deposit Control Additives

1.2.2.2.7. Cold Flow Improvers

1.2.2.2.8. Cetane Number Improvers

1.2.2.2.9. Fuel System Icing Inhibitors

1.2.2.2.10. Metal Deactivators

1.2.2.2.11. Others

1.2.3. Specialty Fuel Additives Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Gasoline/Petrol Additives

1.2.3.2. Diesel Additives

1.2.3.3. Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives

1.2.3.4. Others (Heating Fuels, Marine Fuel Additives, others)

1.2.4. Specialty Fuel Additives Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Product

4.2. Fuel Antioxidants

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Petroleum Dyes & Markers

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Octane Enhancers

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Lubricity Improvers

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Corrosion Inhibitors

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Deposit Control Additives

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8. Cold Flow Improvers

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9. Cetane Number Improvers

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.10. Fuel System Icing Inhibitors

4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.11. Metal Deactivators

4.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.12. Others

4.12.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.12.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Application

5.2. Gasoline/Petrol Additives

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Diesel Additives

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Aviation Turbine Fuel Additives

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Others (Heating Fuels, Marine Fuel Additives, others)

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA SPECIALTY FUEL ADDITIVES MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Specialty Fuel Additives Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. NALCO Champion

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Dorf Ketal Chemicals LLC

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Lubrizol Corporation

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Dow

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Chemical Company

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Eurenco

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Clariant Corporation

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. TOTAL SA

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Evonik Industries

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Others

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

