Agrochemicals Market Size to Cross around 5% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Agrochemicals market will register a 5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 283 Bn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Agrochemicals Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Agrochemicals market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Agrochemicals in major regions globally.

The market report on the Agrochemicals also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Agrochemicals Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Agrochemicals industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

FMC Corporation, Bayer AG, BASF SE, DowDuPont, DuSolo Fertilizers, Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL), The Mosaic Company, Yara International ASA, WinHarvest Pty Ltd, Nutrient Ltd., PhosAgro, Syngenta AG, Saudi OCI N.V., S.A OCP, Arabia Fertilizer Company (SAFCO), Jordan Abyad Fertilizers and Chemicals Company, K+S KALI GmbH, Heringer and others.

Market Segmentation

Agrochemicals Market By Type

Fertilizers

Pesticides

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Agrochemicals Market By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseed & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agrochemicals Market By Mode of Application

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

Agrochemicals Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Agrochemicals

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Agrochemicals Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Fertilizers

1.2.2.4. Pesticides

1.2.2.5. Herbicides

1.2.2.6. Insecticides

1.2.2.7. Fungicides

1.2.2.8. Others

1.2.3. Agrochemicals Market By Crop Type

1.2.3.1. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Crop Type (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share By Crop Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Cereals & Grains

1.2.3.2.2. Oilseed & Pulses

1.2.3.2.3. Fruits & Vegetables

1.2.3.2.4. Others

1.2.4. Agrochemicals Market By Mode of Application

1.2.4.1. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Mode of Application(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share By Mode of Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Foliar

1.2.4.2.2. Fertigation

1.2.4.2.3. Others

1.2.5. Agrochemicals Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING AGROCHEMICALS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Agrochemicals Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Agrochemicals Revenue By Type

4.2. Fertilizers

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Pesticides

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Herbicides

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Insecticides

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Fungicides

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY CROP TYPE

5.1. Global Agrochemicals Revenue By Crop Type

5.2. Cereals & Grains

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Oilseed & Pulses

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY MODE OF APPLICATION

6.1. Global Agrochemicals Revenue By Mode of Application

6.2. Foliar

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Fertigation

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AGROCHEMICALS MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Agrochemicals Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Agrochemicals Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Crop Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Mode of Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. FMC Corporation

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Bayer AG

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. BASF SE

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. DowDuPont

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. DuSolo Fertilizers

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Israel Chemicals Limited (ICL)

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. The Mosaic Company

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Yara International ASA

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. WinHarvest Pty Ltd

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

