Lung Cancer Screening Market 2020-2026: Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research

The Global Lung Cancer Screening Market is set to witness a robust growth period on account of the rising prevalence of lung cancer across the globe. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) states that lung cancer is the leading type of cancer, causing 1.8 million deaths in 2018. A study published in the World Cancer Research Journal reveals that by 2040, the number of people affected by lung cancer will increase to 3,610,896, with the incidence rate being greater in men than women. This trend is expected to continue in the foreseeable future as pollution levels rise, especially in developing countries. Higher pollution levels would cause greater emission of toxins, thereby fuelling the global lung cancer screening market growth during the forecast period.
Key Segmentation:
By Cancer Type
- Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
- Small Cell Lung Cancer
By Diagnosis Type
- Low-Dose Spiral CT Scan
- Chest X-Ray
- Sputum Cytology
By End User
- Hospitals
- Oncology Clinics
- Diagnostics Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Some of the key participants in the global lung cancer screening market include:
- Illumina Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- AstraZeneca
- Hoffmann-Le Roche Ltd
- Jansenn Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
