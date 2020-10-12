Catheter Securement Devices Market Worldwide Growth, Share, Industry Analysis, Development Status Forecast to 2026

The Joint Commission Monograph named, “A Global Challenge, A Global Perspective”, stated about 300 million catheters are used in the U.S. every year and 250,000 central venous catheters are used in the U.K. Catheters are used for both outpatients and inpatients in a medical environment. Governments of various nations are supporting the use of “catheter securement devices actively and this has led to higher adoption rate and rise in availability of securement devices market. Fortune Business Insights foresees the above mentioned factor to encourage the global “catheter securement devices market growth” over the forecast period. The report on the market focusses on all factors influencing the growth of the market with interesting insights. All information presented in the report are gathered from trusted sources and it highlights major trends and growth opportunities, helping market players strategize to multiply their revenue generation in the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Catheter Securement Devices Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Catheter Securement Devices Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Centurion Medical Products

Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Group plc.

3M

Baxter

TIDI Products LLC.

ConvaTec Inc.

Merit Medical Systems

Medline Industries Inc.

R. Bard

Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Promoting Market Growth

The rise in prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as heart disease, obesity, type 2 diabetes, diseases related to drug abuse, alcohol and smoking, hypertension, cancer, premature mortality, and others is anticipated to promote the growth of the global catheter securement devices market. The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention states that about 75% of all hospital acquired UTIs reported in the U.S. are related to a urinary catheter. This ultimately indicates a rise in the catheter securement devices market in the long run.

However, the market for catheters securement devices may face rough waters in terms of the high cost associated with the devices.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/catheter-securement-devices-market-101163

Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Nations to Help Asia Pacific Grow at Faster Rate

Due to the government supported reimbursement policies set for using securement devices, the market for catheter devices in North America is anticipated to grow promisingly in the coming years. Catheter devices are used for prevention against catheter-related infections and this is anticipated to further propel the regional market in future.

On the other side, the rise in geriatric population and improvement in medical facilities, especially in developing nations are presumed to help Asia Pacific generate significant revenue in the forecast duration.

Segmentation of the Global Catheter Securement Devices Market

By Product

Arterial catheter securement devices

Peripheral catheter securement devices

Central venous catheter securement devices

Abdominal drainage tube securement devices

Others

By Application

General surgery

Cardiology

Urology

Oncology

Others

By End-user

Hospitals

Specialty clinics

Ambulatory surgical centers

Home care settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

