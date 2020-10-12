Hydropower Market Expected to be Worth around 4% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Hydropower market expected to CAGR of 4%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 99 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Hydropower market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Hydropower market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Hydropower market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Hydropower market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Hydropower market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, CPFL Energia S.A., GE Energy, Sinohydro Corporation, IHI Corporation, Andritz AG, Alstom Hydro, Gerdau S.A., China Three Gorges Corporation, ABB Ltd., China Hydroelectric Corporation, The Tata Power Company, OJSC Bashkirenergo, EDP Energias do Brasil SA, Ertan Hydropower Development Company, Ltd and others.

Market segmentation

Hydropower Market By Size

Large Hydropower

Small Hydropower

Others (Mini Hydropower, Micro Hydropower, Pico Hydropower)

Hydropower Market By Type

Run-of-river

Reservoir (storage) hydropower

Pumped storage hydropower

Hydropower Market By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Hydropower Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Hydropower

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Hydropower Market By Size

1.2.2.1. Global Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Size(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Hydropower Market Revenue Share By Size in 2019

1.2.2.3. Large Hydropower

1.2.2.4. Small Hydropower

1.2.2.5. Others (Mini Hydropower, Micro Hydropower, Pico Hydropower)

1.2.3. Hydropower Market By Type

1.2.3.1. Global Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Hydropower Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Run-of-river

1.2.3.2.2. Reservoir (storage) hydropower

1.2.3.2.3. Pumped storage hydropower

1.2.4. Hydropower Market By End-User

1.2.4.1. Global Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Hydropower Market Revenue Share By End-User in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Residential

1.2.4.2.2. Commercial

1.2.4.2.3. Industrial

1.2.5. Hydropower Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING HYDROPOWER ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Hydropower Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. HYDROPOWER MARKET BY SIZE

4.1. Global Hydropower Revenue By Size

4.2. Large Hydropower

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Small Hydropower

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Others (Mini Hydropower, Micro Hydropower, Pico Hydropower)

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. HYDROPOWER MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Global Hydropower Revenue By Type

5.2. Run-of-river

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Reservoir (storage) hydropower

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Pumped storage hydropower

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. HYDROPOWER MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Global Hydropower Revenue By End-User

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Commercial

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Industrial

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Hydropower Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA HYDROPOWER MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Hydropower Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Hydropower Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Size, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. CPFL Energia S.A.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. GE Energy

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Sinohydro Corporation

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. IHI Corporation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Andritz AG

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Alstom Hydro

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Gerdau S.A.

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. China Three Gorges Corporation

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. ABB Ltd.

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

