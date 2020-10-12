Durable Medical Equipment Market to Reach 6.3% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Durable Medical Equipment market expected to CAGR of 6.3%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 287.4 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Durable Medical Equipment market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Durable Medical Equipment market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Durable Medical Equipment market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Durable Medical Equipment market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Durable Medical Equipment market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

Invacare Corporation, ArjoHuntleigh, Stryker Corporation, Hill Rom, Inc., Drive Medical, GF Health Products, Inc., Sunrise Medical, Medline Industries, Inc., and Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Market segmentation

Market By Product

Personal Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs

Scooters

Walker and Rollators

Cranes and Crutches

Door Openers

Other Devices

Bathroom Safety devices and Medical Furniture

Commodes and Toilets

Mattress & Bedding Devices

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

Blood Sugar Monitors

Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

Infusion Pumps

Nebulizers

Oxygen Equipment

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

Suction Pumps

Traction Equipment

Others Equipment

Market By End Use

Hospital

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Other

Market By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Durable Medical Equipment

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Durable Medical Equipment Market By Product

1.2.2.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Product (2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Share By Product in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Personal Mobility Devices

1.2.2.2.1.1. Wheelchairs

1.2.2.2.1.2. Scooters

1.2.2.2.1.3. Walker and Rollators

1.2.2.2.1.4. Cranes and Crutches

1.2.2.2.1.5. Door Openers

1.2.2.2.1.6. Other Devices

1.2.2.2.2. Bathroom Safety devices and Medical Furniture

1.2.2.2.2.1. Commodes and Toilets

1.2.2.2.2.2. Mattress & Bedding Devices

1.2.2.2.3. Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

1.2.2.2.3.1. Blood Sugar Monitors

1.2.2.2.3.2. Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

1.2.2.2.3.3. Infusion Pumps

1.2.2.2.3.4. Nebulizers

1.2.2.2.3.5. Oxygen Equipment

1.2.2.2.3.6. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

1.2.2.2.3.7. Suction Pumps

1.2.2.2.3.8. Traction Equipment

1.2.2.2.3.9. Others Equipment

1.2.3. Durable Medical Equipment Market By End Use

1.2.3.1. Hospital

1.2.3.2. Nursing Homes

1.2.3.3. Home Healthcare

1.2.3.4. Other

1.2.4. Durable Medical Equipment Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY PRODUCT

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Product

4.2. Personal Mobility Devices

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.3. Wheelchairs

4.2.4. Scooters

4.2.5. Walker and Rollators

4.2.6. Cranes and Crutches

4.2.7. Door Openers

4.2.8. Other Devices

4.3. Bathroom Safety devices and Medical Furniture

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.3. Commodes and Toilets

4.3.4. Mattress & Bedding Devices

4.4. Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.3. Blood Sugar Monitors

4.4.4. Continuous Passive Motion (CPM)

4.4.5. Infusion Pumps

4.4.6. Nebulizers

4.4.7. Oxygen Equipment

4.4.8. Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)

4.4.9. Suction Pumps

4.4.10. Traction Equipment

4.4.11. Others Equipment

CHAPTER 5. DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY END USE

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End Use

5.2. Hospital

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Nursing Homes

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Home Healthcare

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Other

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA DURABLE MEDICAL EQUIPMENT MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Durable Medical Equipment Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Product, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Invacare Corporation

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. ArjoHuntleigh

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. Stryker Corporation

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Hill Rom, Inc.

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Drive Medical

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. GF Health Products, Inc.

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Sunrise Medical

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Medline Industries, Inc.

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Carex Health Brands, Inc.

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Others

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

