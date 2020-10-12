Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market with Thriving 11.2% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Electric Vehicle Range Extender market will register a 11.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2027



This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Electric Vehicle Range Extender market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Electric Vehicle Range Extender in major regions globally.

The market report on the Electric Vehicle Range Extender also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Electric Vehicle Range Extender Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Electric Vehicle Range Extender industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

Market Participants

Ballard Power Systems, AVL, BMW, Delta Motorsport, Magna International, Ceres Power, Nissan Motor Corporation, MAHLE, and Others.

Market Segmentation

EV Range Extender Market By Type

ICE Range Extender

Fuel Cell Range Extender

Other

EV Range Extender Market By Module

Generator

Battery Pack

Power Converter

Electric Motor

EV Range Extender Market By End Use

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

EV Range Extender Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. ICE Range Extender

1.2.2.4. Fuel Cell Range Extender

1.2.2.5. Other

1.2.3. Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market By Module

1.2.3.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Module (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share By Module in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Generator

1.2.3.2.2. Battery Pack

1.2.3.2.3. Power Converter

1.2.3.2.4. Electric Motor

1.2.4. Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Commercial Vehicle

1.2.4.2.2. Passenger Cars

1.2.5. Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Revenue By Type

4.2. ICE Range Extender

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Fuel Cell Range Extender

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Other

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY MODULE

5.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Revenue By Module

5.2. Generator

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Battery Pack

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Power Converter

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Electric Motor

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY END USE

6.1. Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Revenue By End Use

6.2. Commercial Vehicle

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Passenger Cars

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ELECTRIC VEHICLE (EV) RANGE EXTENDER MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Electric Vehicle (EV) Range Extender Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Module, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. Ballard Power Systems

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. AVL

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. BMW

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Delta Motorsport

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Magna International

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Ceres Power

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Nissan Motor Corporation

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. MAHLE

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Others

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

