Dunnage Packaging Market 2020- DS Smith, Menasha Corporation, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries,

Dunnage packaging is the protective packaging used in transportation and logistics operations to avoid damage that might affect the quality during the handling of the product. Dunnage is also referring to as low priority cargo. As many consumables on a daily basis transported from one place to another regularly, it is expected that the Dunnage Packaging market to grow substantially during the forecast period. Apart from protection from damage, Dunnage Packaging offers many other advantages such as it allows new design & innovations flexibility, cost-effectiveness, provides proper cushioning, environment friendly and resistive to external heat & abrasive conditions. Thus, the Dunnage Packaging becomes very efficient in end use industries such as food & beverage, automotive, construction and electronics. The rise in e-commerce and retail business is also the reason which boosts the Dunnage Packaging market in the future.

There are many types of material available for the Dunnage Packaging markets such as paper, plastic, fiber, wood, and metals out of which paper usage is expected to increase during the forecast period since it solves the sustainability issues due to its recyclability and reusability properties. Due to all the aforementioned reasons, the Dunnage Packaging market is expected to flourish during the forecast duration.

Dunnage Packaging Market: Dynamics

The factors which drive the Dunnage Packaging market are urbanization, rise in food & beverage sector, precision, product safety, efficiency during transportation & handling of the product, strength, flexibility and low waste generation.

The factors which restrain the Dunnage Packaging market are high cost investment which affects the small scale or new manufacturers to survive in the market, varying environmental conditions across the region and compatibility of packaging in such region and government’s laws & regulations.

Dunnage Packaging Market: Segmentation

The Dunnage Packaging market is segmented on the basis of the type of material and end use industry.

The Dunnage Packaging market is segmented on the basis of the type of material as

Corrugated plastic

Molded plastic

Aluminium

Steel

Corrugated paper

Wood

Fabric

Foams

Others (Glass and Rubber)

The Dunnage Packaging market is segmented on the basis of end use industry as

Automotive

Aerospace

Electronics

Food and Beverage

Consumer goods

Healthcare

Others (Construction, Oil & Lubricants and Chemicals)

Dunnage Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

On a global scale, North America is the largest share contributor in the Dunnage Packaging market and is expected to remain dominating during the forecast period due to new innovations in packaging and abundant investment in research & development. Europe is the second largest share contributor in the Dunnage Packaging market due to extensive industrialization, a rise in automotive and aerospace buisness and expected to possess a positive growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the fastest growth in the Dunnage Packaging market during the forecast period due to the increase in the number of consumers, the rise in e-commerce and retail business. Latin America, Middle East & Africa and Oceania are the regions that are expected to have moderate growth in the Dunnage Packaging market during the forecast period due to urbanization and an increase in Healthcare facilities.

Dunnage Packaging Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in Dunnage Packaging market are DS Smith, Menasha Corporation, Schoeller Allibert, Myers Industries, Nefab Group, UFP Technologies, Reusable Transport Packaging, Amatech Inc., MJSolpac Ltd., Rehrig Pacific Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Interior Packaging Design, LLC, Gwp Group, Dunnage Engineering, Ckdpack Packaging Inc., Artisanz Fabrication and Machine, LLC, Jida Industrial Solutions, Keener Corporation, Package Design & Manufacturing, and Salco Engineering & Mfg, Dordan Manufacturing Company, PolyFlex Products Inc., Thermoflex, LLC, Brown Machine, LLC, Sohner Plastics LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Great River Plastics, LLC, Electro-General Plastics Cor and Rohrer Corporation.

