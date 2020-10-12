Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market 2020 Global Industry Perspective, Future and current trends

Picture archiving and communication system (PACS) has emerged as a crucial mechanism that enables clinicians and radiologists to transfer digital images and patient data throughout a healthcare system. The drive for improving digital workflows is a key driver for the popularity of PACS market. They find popular use in diagnostic imaging modalities, notably for magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems. In healthcare systems across the world they are fast replacing film-based processes, which has driven the evolution of PACS market. Advantages include: improving availability of images; increasing processing speed with zero loss of radiology images; inter-hospital image transfer; enable digitizing of old films; ease-of-use; and reliability.

Healthcare providers and other end users have reiterated the need for easy PACS implementation. To make the implementation successful, critical success factors and caveats have to be addressed.

The study offers a scrutiny of the various technological developments and their role in opening new clinical avenues for end users. The assessments also includes a deep-dive evaluation of opportunities in key product segments, and the strategies being formulated to tap these. It offers insights into the shares of top players, and helps readers to get a comprehensive idea about the intensity of competition.

Most equipment manufacturers in PACS market are setting their sights on opportunities in emerging economies in order to garner significant competitive gains. They are offering cost analysis to hospitals and clinics, and are working relentlessly to make the integration seamless. Top players are working continuously on improving the design and operational capabilities with the aim of addressing integration hassles for healthcare systems. New entrants have emphasized on expanding post-sale services. Several companies looking to gain a competitive edge over their peers are harping on flexibility in business models that can help hospitals and clinics make EMR/EHRs and health information exchanges

Some of the promising players in the PACS market are Carestream Health, FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Siemens Healthineers, Mckesson Corporation, Merge Healthcare Solutions Inc., GE Healthcare, and INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market: Key Trends

The drive for technological advances and product developments in the PACS market gathers impetus from the growing efforts for integrating EHR and other digital workflows. Proponents of healthcare systems around the world are considering PACS as a vital part of comprehensive health system necessary for patient-centered care. Integration of EHR with EMR has also fueled the prospects in the PACS market. Further, growing awareness of these in clinics in emerging economies of the world has expanded the avenue for new revenues in the PACS market.

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the key regions contributing to the expansion of opportunities in the PACS market are North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of all, the developing world has presented manufacturers and developers of PACS sizable dollar opportunities in the developing world. A prominent example is Asia Pacific, where developing economies are witnessing substantial uptake of PACS in their health systems. This is to a great extent supported by various government initiatives to boost strides in healthcare IT for a cost-effective, accessible, and quality patient care. Also, growing awareness of the benefits of EHR/EMR in developing regions has bolstered the demand in the PACS market.

