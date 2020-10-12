Glutaraldehyde Market : Analysts Expect Robust Growth in 2027

Glutaraldehyde Market: Introduction

Glutaraldehyde is a preserving and a sterilizing organic compound. This aldehyde is available in the form of aqueous solution, and is colorless oily liquid with a pungent smell. The compound is observed as strong sterilizer, toxic, and irritant.

Glutaraldehyde is biodegradable, formaldehyde free, non-carcinogenic, non-bio-accumulative, and non-persistent. Due to these properties, it is widely used in high-level disinfection and water treatments. Furthermore, the 0.1% to 1% of concentration of glutaraldehyde is used as preservative and biocide.

Key Drivers of Global Glutaraldehyde Market

Demand for glutaraldehyde is high in the health care industry, as its cold disinfection properties are expected to act as a major driving factor for the market. Industries, such as petroleum, paper and pulp, and animal health, have created several opportunities for the global glutaraldehyde market.

Majority of medically invasive procedures require sterilization of the equipment in order to avoid infection resulting from contaminated equipment. Therefore, glutaraldehyde solution is extensively used in the healthcare sector to cold sterilize the equipment prior to any surgical procedure.

Hospex, Glutarex, Cidex, Aldesen, and Soniacide are some of the sterilizing products used for medical equipment that contain glutaraldehyde as an active ingredient. Glutaraldehyde is also used as a fixative agent for tissues.

Health Care Application Segment to Dominate Global Market

Health care is projected to be the dominant application segment of the glutaraldehyde market, owing to increasing demand for disinfectants in the industry for sanitizing and sterilization purposes. Changing lifestyles of individuals have led to increased spending on personal care & hygiene, which also impacted the growth of the segment in the past few years.

Growing concerns regarding water crisis and impurities in supply water have fueled the demand for water treatment systems at commercial and industrial scale, which use glutaraldehyde solutions as a microbicide in the wastewater treatment industry

Around 45% to 50% of the glutaraldehyde solution is used as a microbicide in evaporative recirculating cooling towers and large air-conditioning systems, whereas less than 10% of aqueous glutaraldehyde is used in the water treatment application

Approximately 25%–50% of glutaraldehyde solutions is used in the leather tanning application, where it increases the resistance of leathers toward water, alkalis, and mold, and soften them. It also used in off shore applications, where it is added to sea water in order to prevent attack from certain sulfate reducing microorganisms, which cause corrosion.

Glutaraldehyde is used in industrial cleaning agents, particularly in the food and beverage industry and tobacco industry, owing to its good disinfecting property

Toxicity and Hazardous Nature of Glutaraldehyde to Hamper Market Growth

Despite the wide spread application of glutaraldehyde, its high toxic and environmentally hazardous nature is anticipated to act as a major restraint for the market growth

Use of this chemical is highly regulated by the government in respective regions, owing to health risks associated with it. Even 1% solution of glutaraldehyde is poisonous for humans and animals, and products containing more than 0.1% glutaraldehyde solution are labeled as hazardous.

Market players are focusing to lower dependency on glutaraldehyde and find suitable substitutes, as high level of precaution is needed to reduce occupational and environmental exposure to glutaraldehyde

North America to Hold Significant Share of Global Glutaraldehyde Market

In terms of region, the global glutaraldehyde market can be divided into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Europe is a major market for glutaraldehyde, owing to well-established research-based pharmaceutical and tanning industries in the region. Moreover, rising demand for glutaraldehyde in countries, such as the U.K., Australia, Norway, and France, has fueled market growth in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly growing market for glutaraldehyde, owing to the expanding health care and water treatment sectors in the region

This market in Latin America is estimated to grow at a significant rate, owing to increasing animal housing activities in several countries of the region

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global glutaraldehyde market is highly consolidated with a few major players dominating the market. Players operating in the market are concentrated in Europe and North America regions, and account for a substantial share of the glutaraldehyde market.

Key players operating in the global glutaraldehyde market include:

BASF SE

Dow Chemicals

Union Carbide Corporation

Finoric LLC

Laohekou Jinghong Chemical Co., Ltd.

Global Glutaraldehyde Market: Research Scope

Global Glutaraldehyde Market, by Product

Glutaraldehyde 25%

Glutaraldehyde 50%

Global Glutaraldehyde Market, by Application

Health Care

Cleaning Agent

Water Treatment

Cosmetics

Others

Global Glutaraldehyde Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



