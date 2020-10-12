Increase in usage of Braided Hoses Market 2020 in industrial manufacturing and in oil & gas industries to boost the growth

Braided hoses are tubes which can be utilized for the transfer of air, gases, and fluid substances under low or high pressure. The presence of the wire on braided hoses enhances the reliability of the hose and offers added strength. Braided metal hoses are adopted in fields of applications such as hydraulic & pneumatic medium, air-conditioning and heat techniques, technical gases, vacuum techniques, solar techniques, and hot steam conveyance.



Braided hoses are available in different sizes, material, and configurations. They are available in both rigid and flexible form. Steel braided hoses are mainly used in manufacturing facilities and for industrial purposes etc.



Rapid increase in installation of various types of braided hoses for industrial manufacturing, and in the oil & gas industry is projected to be a key driving factor for the market. China, India, Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates, and other countries in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are estimated to drive the braided hoses market due to expansion in the oil & gas industry, and rapid increase in construction activities. Stainless steel braided hoses are the most preferred and commonly used braided hose across the globe.

Increase in sale of braided hoses through the online mode of distribution is projected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers and distributors of braided hoses to expand their business and presence in various parts of the globe. Producers and suppliers of braided hoses are selling their products on their company website and on various e-commerce websites across the globe. Companies are also undertaking promotions and advertising campaigns on different media and online platforms to expand the reach of their products in different geographies.

North America and Europe hold major market share of braided hoses

Geographically, the global braided hoses market can be divided into five regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).



North America and Europe dominate the global braided hoses market. The braided hoses market in North America and Europe is anticipated to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to rise in usage of braided hoses in industrial manufacturing and in the automotive sector in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, and other European countries.



Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Increase in infrastructure development activities and installation of braided hoses in the oil & gas industry in China, India, Japan, and GCC is expected to surge the demand for braided hoses in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

Key Players Operating in the Braided Hoses Market

Prominent manufacturing companies are anticipated to face healthy competition during the forecast period. Brands such as KUZUFLEX Flexible Metal Hose, Novaflex, Penflex, Swagelok Company, and Plexitab are focusing on innovation of new products to strengthen their product portfolio and drive the sale of braided hoses in the global braided hoses market. Companies are opting for mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures with local players to expand their product portfolio. Producers in developing countries are focusing on reducing their cost of production and increase profitability for the sustainable growth of their business.

A few of the key players operating in the global braided hoses market are:

KUZUFLEX Flexible Metal Hose

FlexFit Hose

Novaflex

Vega Flex India

Penflex

Swagelok Company

Ponaflex Hose Manufacturing, Inc.

All Hose Inc.

Plexitab

JINYUAN RUBBER MANUFACTURING LTD

