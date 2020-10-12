Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Snapshot

Respiratory disease in pigs has been a cause of substantial mortality and economic burden or the swine industry. Particularly, according to a statistics, swine respiratory diseases involve multiple infectious agents, and have been one of the key causes of death in nursery pigs. Various prevention strategies, notably All-In–All-Out (AIAO) swine production system in the U.S., have failed to meet the profitability expectations of the swine industry. This has invigorated research on the etiology of pneumonic swine’s lungs—the main agent being mycoplasma hyopneumoniae.

Growing body of research pertaining to metagenomics analysis of murine respiratory tracts has helped in understanding the etiological agents of swine enzootic pneumonia and especially porcine respiratory disease complex. This has underpinned encouraging developments in the swine respiratory diseases treatment market.

The report on the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market makes for an in-depth evidence-bases assessment of the key materials and methods used to develop efficacious treatments for key viral agents and secondary infections. The study also takes a closer look at recent clinical developments that will likely shape the strategic landscape of the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market.

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Notable Developments

A few pharmaceutical companies have been sponsoring research in understanding the aetiology of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome. This has offered a big momentum to the swine respiratory diseases treatments. They seem to increasingly focus on infectious diseases, and resultantly expand our understanding of primary respiratory infectious agents—virus as well as bacteria.

One of the key pharmaceutical companies Boehringer Ingelheim showing interest in bringing effective control and treatment strategies for PRRSV to the market has sponsored three awards amounting to whopping $35,000. Under the aegis of Awards for Advancing Research in Respiratory Disease, researchers and practicing veterinarians, the company announced, can now apply for any one of the these awards.

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Growth Dynamics

Growing awareness about the health of swine among pork consumers has spurred research on pig’s protection mechanisms, thereby encouraging the growth of the swine respiratory diseases treatment market. The primary pathogens under scanner are porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome virus (PRRSV), swine influenza virus, and porcine circovirus type 2. A great deal of research has come with an aim to persistence of PRRSV in swine herds in various countries.

Growing use of DNA metagenomic analysis tools has helped retain the rapid pace of developments in the swine respiratory diseases treatment market. Advent of relatively new approaches, such as shotgun metagenomic sequencing, opens new doors of opportunities to market players.

Global Swine Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Regions with substantial potential in the global swine respiratory diseases treatment market include North America, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ), and Europe. Particularly, in recent years, North America and APEJ have been presenting several lucrative avenues. The growth of the North America global swine respiratory diseases treatment market may be attributed to the large part to the heightened awareness of the pork industry to reduce production losses due to porcine respiratory disease complex. Also, timely vaccination for infectious disease prevention has become crucial in the regional market. In other key markets, advances in routes of administration of vaccines and antibiotic therapies have propelled growth.

