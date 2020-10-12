Global Optical Imaging Industry Analysis Outlook, Trend, Growth and Share Estimation Analysis

Optical imaging is a rapidly evolving and emerging medical imaging technology, which utilizes the light spectrum for assessing the optical properties of different body tissues. This emerging technology possesses a huge potential for improving disease prevention, medical diagnosis and treatment as well as in life science and clinical research. With the introduction of optical coherence tomography based imaging devices by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG in 1996, the world received its first optical imaging solution. Since its introduction, there have been significant technological advancements in this field and hence several new technologies have been introduced in the global optical imaging market.

The global optical imaging market has been classified into four major segments, namely, optical coherence tomography (OCT), hyperspectral imaging (HSI), photoacoustic tomography (PAT) and near infrared spectroscopy (NIRS). The optical coherence tomography segment has been further divided into three sub-segments, namely, time-domain OCT, Fourier-domain OCT and full-field OCT. In 2012, the optical coherence tomography (OCT) segment held the largest share (76.5%) in the global optical imaging market followed by hyperspectral imaging (HSI). Among the three sub-types of the OCT, Fourier-domain OCT held the largest share. Photoacoustic tomography is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the global optical imaging market during the forecast period 2014 to 2020.

Some of the major driving factors for the growth of this market are increasing prevalence of various disorders related to different anatomical areas, shift in lifestyle, aging population, and increasing awareness and acceptance of several optical imaging technologies. Changing lifestyle such as, sedentary sitting work style, longer working durations and refraining from exercises and physical activities are leading to a number of health problems among today’s population all over the world. Several diseases such as diabetes, hypertension etc. is also becoming highly prevalent across the world and even in low to medium income countries. Aged individuals are more prone to various age related disorders, such as, vision problems, dental problems, and cardiovascular diseases among others. Most of the developed economies have a high rate of aging population. Thus, increasing prevalence of disorders related to eyes, skin, teeth and other vital organs of the body would lead to increased demand for optical imaging modalities that help to diagnose as well as treat these disorders.

Key Players of Optical Imaging Market Report:

Key players in the global Optical Imaging market have been profiled based on attributes such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, recent developments, and competitive business strategies.

Bioptigen, Inc., Canon, Inc., Carl Zeiss AG, ChemImage Corporation, Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Headwall Photonics, Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Ltd., NIDEK CO., LTD., Optovue, Inc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Topcon Medical Systems, Inc. are some of the major players operating in the global optical imaging market. Most of these players constantly innovate and develop technologically advanced and/or improved optical imaging devices and systems to maintain their position in the global market.

