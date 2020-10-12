Pressure Relief Devices Market: Report Analysis Global Market Revenue and Share by Manufacturers Boosting the Healthcare Industry Worldwide

TMR’s report on the global pressure relief devices market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators for the global market during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030. The report provides the overall revenue of the global pressure relief devices market from 2018 to 2030, considering 2019 as the base year and 2030 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the global pressure relief devices market for the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with market leaders and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global pressure relief devices market.

Global Pressure Relief Devices Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

Air fluidized therapy beds are a novel introduction in the pressure relief devices market. Hillrom-a company driven for patient-centered care, is increasing its marketing efforts to publicize their Envella® Air Fluidized Therapy (AFT) Bed, which helps to speed up wound healing. Such innovations are contributing toward the exponential revenue growth of the market, which is predicted to reach a value of US$ 4.5 Bn by the end of 2030.

Patients with complex wounds need elevated care. Hence, companies in the pressure relief devices market are increasing their R&D capabilities to drive innovations in air fluidized therapy beds, which help to enhance outcomes in high-acuity wound cases. Accelerating pressure injury healing is one of the key advantages of air fluidized therapy beds.

The study offers an in-depth assessment of various customers’ journeys pertinent to the market and its segments. It offers various customer impressions about the products and service use. The analysis takes a closer look at their pain points and fears across various customer touch points. The consultation and business intelligence solutions will help interested stakeholders, including CXOs, define customer experience maps tailored to their needs. This will help them aim at boosting customer engagement with their brands.

Key Players of Pressure Relief Devices Report:

Key players operating in the global pressure relief devices market include : Stryker Corporation, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Arjo, 3M, Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., 5 Minds Mobility, Rober Limited, Thomashilfen.us.

