Smart Cities Market Outlook to 2025: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Smart cities are aimed for sustainable economic development and high quality of life by using information and communication technologies in multiple areas such as economy, environment, mobility, healthcare, living, and government. Adoption of smart cities solutions, rapid urbanization, and demand for better quality of life are the key factors that drive the growth of the global smart cities market. The main purpose of the smart cities mission is to drive economic growth and to improve the quality of life of individuals by empowering local area development and harnessing technology, particularly the technology which leads to smart outcomes. Therefore, it has been estimated that cities which will deploy smart mobility applications are expected to reduce commuting time by 15-20% by 2025, which shows the benefits of smart cities applications and motivates the governments to adopt it.

Major Key Players of the Smart Cities Market are:

AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, and others.

Increasing demand for smart city solutions supported by government initiatives, rising need to manage limited natural resources in a better way, increasing urban population, and growing focus on environmental sustainability are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global smart cities market. However, data security and privacy concerns associated with smart devices are some of the major factors that hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the factor such as emergence of AI in smart cities the market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for smart cities market growth in the coming years.

The global smart cities market is segmented based on functional area and region. In terms of functional area, the market is divided into smart governance & smart education, smart energy, smart infrastructure, smart mobility, smart healthcare, smart building, and others. As per region, the smart cities market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Smart Governance & Smart Education

Smart Energy

Smart Infrastructure

Smart Mobility

Smart Healthcare

Smart Building

Others

– To study and analyze the global Smart Cities consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Smart Cities market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Smart Cities manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Smart Cities with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

