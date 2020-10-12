Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Acai Berry Market Developments, Volume, Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecasts to 2026

The global acai berry market has been gaining constant growth momentum from the growing consumption of superfoods in various populations across the globe. The berry is harvested from acai palm trees in acai palm trees and widely consumed in Brazil in dried or pulp form. The vast purported health benefits have been a key underpinning to the attractiveness of the demand for acai berries in the food and beverages industry. Some of the key benefits are in improving cardiovascular health, anticancer properties, and lowering the risks of common cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Moreover, they are increasingly being demanded as supplements for weight loss. Acai berries are also being used in the production of certain nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Acai berries are widely preferred in dried form due to the ease of storage and transportation. The dried form can be consumed to help heal scars and treat dry skin problems. Advances in processing of acai berry have helped manufacturers and producers to preserve the nutritional efficacy of the products.

The carefully arrived market estimations and projections are helpful in understanding the attractive growth avenues in various product segments and regions. The insights can be indispensable guide for new entrants and incumbent players to recalibrate their strategies to gain a better hold over the global acai berry market.

Global Acai Berry Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising awareness about the health benefits of acai berry is a key factor propelling the steady demand among worldwide consumers. The growing demand for acai berry for improving heart health in individuals is a case in point. The rising demand for acai berry in the cosmetics industry in the cosmetics and personal care industry to meet the consumer needs of organic cosmetics, world over, is a notable trend boosting the acai berry market. The rise in demand for organic cosmetics will witness increasing demand from consumers with substantial disposable incomes in developing and developed economies. The constant flux of new products contains acai berry by several food and beverages companies over the past few years is a crucial factor fueling the rapid expansion of the acai berry market.

The growing popularity of natural nutritional supplements in developed regions is also catalyzing the demand for acai berry. The role of online channels is expanding in the distribution of acai berry products in various parts of the world. However, the risk of side effects witnessed in consumers has been impeding the steady growth of the market. Nevertheless, pharmaceutical industries and food companies are taking increased interest in superfoods, which will impart an increasing momentum to the demand for acai berry.

Global Acai Berry Market: Regional Outlook

On the geographical front, developing regions are expected to be increasing promising for players in the acai berry market. In particular, Asia Pacific may present substantial growth avenues on account of rising consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements among the regional population. Meanwhile, developed regional markets may also rise at substantial growth rate year-over-year throughout the assessment period. The rising demand for dietary supplements for reducing cardiovascular risks in populations in developed countries is expected to contribute sizeable share of revenue to the global market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

The report offers a detailed and critical account of strategies adopted by various players to consolidate their positions or strengthen their hold over the global acai berry market. The evaluations help in understanding the intensity of competition prevailing in the global market. Some of the key players operating in the acai berry market are Açaí Berry Foods, Organique Acai, Acai Roots, Inc., The Berry Company Limited, and Sambazon Inc.