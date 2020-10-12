Precision Farming Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2026

Precision Farming Market is accounted for $3.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.09 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include adoption of new farming technologies for boosting agricultural production, growing proliferation of internet of things (iot) and use of advanced analytics by farmers and rising demand for food products. However, high initial investment in r&d is restricting the market growth.

Major Key Players of the Precision Farming Market are:

Raven Industries Inc., Monsanto Company, BASF SE, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Navigation Limited, DICKEY-john Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc., Deere & Company, Yara International ASA, Lindsay Corporation, TeeJet Technologies, Land O’lakes Inc., Ag Junction Inc, Topcon Precision Agriculture and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont).

Get sample copy of “Precision Farming Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/46896?source=shubh

Precision farming also known as precision agriculture or site specific crop management (SSCM) is a farm management technique that uses information technology to observe, measure, and respond to intra and inter-field variability in crops and soil. It can help to supply the equivalent amount of food to the rising world population and helps farmers to achieve a greater suitability, higher productivity, economic benefits and environmental protection.

The Precision Farming Market is segmented on the basis of product type, Applications, Technology, and region

Technologies Covered in this Precision Farming Market are:

Remote Sensing

Guidance Technology

Variable-Rate Technology

High precision positioning systems

Geomapping

Integrated electronic communication

Offerings Covered in this Precision Farming Market are:

Services

Software

Hardware

Other Hardware Components

Applications Covered in this Precision Farming Market are:

Financial Management

Crop Scouting

Yield Monitoring

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Farm Labor Management

Irrigation Management

Field Mapping

Inventory Management

Waste management

Crop Management

Soil Monitoring

Personnel Management

Other Applications

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/46896?source=shubh

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Precision Farming consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Precision Farming market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Precision Farming manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Precision Farming with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Precision Farming Market Size

2.2 Precision Farming Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Precision Farming Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Precision Farming Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Precision Farming Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Precision Farming Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Precision Farming Sales by Product

4.2 Global Precision Farming Revenue by Product

4.3 Precision Farming Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Precision Farming Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/46896?source=shubh

In the end, Precision Farming industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com