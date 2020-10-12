CBD Skin Care Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2026

Cannabis plant family mainly is categorized into hemp and marijuana. Cannabis comprises of variety of different compounds know as cannabinoids, which comprises of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that induces psychoactive effects. CBD infused drugs are used to treat anxiety, chronic pain, sleep ailments, and mood disorders. Another type of cannabis plant know as Hemp is typically grown for its fiber. Cannabis extracted from Hemp does not, contain more than 0.3% of THC. Hemp is largely used in industrial applications including paper manufacturing, clothing, biofuel, food products, oil, and other type of THC free CBD products. However, Marijuana is mainly used for recreational and medicinal purposes. The global CBD skin care market was valued at $633.6 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 24.80% during the forecast period. The CBD skin care market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $2,747.4 million from 2019 to 2026. The rise in acceptance of cannabis industrial, medical, and consumer goods manufacturing attracts leading players in the world to invest into R&D activities in this nascent market. The increased investments from global players is expected to fuel the revenue growth of overall CBD skin care market in near future.

Major Key Players of the CBD Skin Care Market are:

CBD Skin Care Market include Kiehl’s LLC, Cannuka LLC, Leef Organics, Medical Marijuana Inc., Lord Jones, Kapu Maku LLC, VERTLYBALM, Elixinol Global Limited, Fab CBD Company, and Endoca LLC. Other key players identified in the value chain are L’Oreal, Varm Cosmo, L’Eela, Apothecanna, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Kana Skincare, Josie Maran Cosmetics, Cronos Group, CBD Biotech, and Estee Lauder.

Get sample copy of “CBD Skin Care Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/83838?source=shubh

Rise in cannabis applications across the wellness and beauty especially for CBD oil is attracting a lot of attention of investors to engage into manufacturing activities. The CBD oil possesses unique anti-inflammatory and anti-acne properties, which are quite popular among cosmetic manufacturer. The CBD oil based products finds variety of wellness applications and are popular among athletes and body builders. The oil claims the reduction of post-exercise inflammation and also promotes muscle growth. CBD is also making way across makeup and cosmetic product including face creams, lip balms, mascara, and body lotion through its unique attributes of anti-inflammation. The increase in popularity of CBD based skin care products and legalization of cannabis cultivation among the U.S. and Canada is anticipated to further boost the revenue growth of the CBD skin care market.

Major Types of CBD Skin Care Market covered are:

Oils

Lotion & Creams

Masks & Serums

Bath & Soaps

Others

Major Applications of CBD Skin Care Market covered are:

Departmental Stores

E-commerce

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global CBD Skin Care consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the CBD Skin Care market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global CBD Skin Care manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the CBD Skin Care with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/83838?source=shubh

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 CBD Skin Care Market Size

2.2 CBD Skin Care Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 CBD Skin Care Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 CBD Skin Care Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players CBD Skin Care Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into CBD Skin Care Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Product

4.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue by Product

4.3 CBD Skin Care Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global CBD Skin Care Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/83838?source=shubh

In the end, CBD Skin Care industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com