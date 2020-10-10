Norway Telecom Market 2020: Demand, Size, Growth Research Report by 2026
The Norway Telecom Market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the market outlook for Norway Telecom market in terms of factors driving the market, trends, supply and demand analysis, pricing analysis, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.
The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with detailed financials and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.
Data Coverage
The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country’s telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2009. The data annex was last updated in September 2020 to include 3Q 2020 data. Metrics include the following:
Fixed Telecoms Market
Connections
- Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)
- Narrowband
- VoBB
- Total broadband
- Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other
- IPTV
- Dial-up Internet
Revenue and ASPU
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services
- Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue
- Voice ASPU per month
- Broadband ASPU per month
Traffic
- Fixed-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
Mobile Telecoms Market
Connections
- Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)
- Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract
- 2G/3G/4G
- Handset, and split by Smartphone and basic
- Handset population penetration
- Broadband
- Broadband population penetration
- M2M
- M2M penetration
Revenue and ASPU
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share
- Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as percentage of service revenue
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Split by voice, messaging and data
- ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)
Traffic
- Mobile-originated minutes
- Outgoing MoU per active connection
- Mobile data traffic
- Total data traffic per connection
Operator-level metrics/market share
- Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)
Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)
- Voice connections
- Broadband connections
- Service revenue
- Service revenue as percentage of GDP
- Service revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)
- Retail revenue as percentage of GDP
- Retail revenue per head of population per month
- Retail revenue split by voice and data
- Originated minutes
Norway Telecom Market Segmentation
The Norway Telecom market is further segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.
Norway Telecom market outlook to 2026 report includes the latest predictions of Norway Telecom market along with geography and applications. The report specifically focuses on different types of Norway Telecom with a special attention of their emergence over the forecast period to 2026.
The research report provides objective measures to tap into the future opportunities that will be available over the next six years. It also highlights key areas to watch over the future along with detailed insights into drivers and challenges across different Types applications and products.
The Norway Telecom market report aggregates the current market size based on volume and average price data. It also includes six year outlook to 2026 on the basis of anticipated growth rates for each sub segment and industry as a whole.
The base case outlook in the next six years for different types of Norway Telecom, across different verticals provided. It additionally examines the key dynamics around companies, markets, along with key trends, drivers and challenges facing the Norway Telecom.
To address the expanding need for advanced Norway Telecom products, companies are rapidly embracing the new market dynamics, primarily focusing on new launches, specifically to suit local and regional demand patterns. Accordingly, detailed discussion about broader implications of key strategies, product launches and other latest Norway Telecom market developments are included in the research work.
