Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market: Quantitative Analysis From 2020 To 2023 To Enable The Stakeholders To Capitalize On The Prevailing Market Opportunities

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market size is projected to reach US$ 19010 million by 2026, from US$ 7186.2 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.6% during 2021-2026.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Breakdown Data by Type

Deep Learning

Neural networks

Natural language processing

Others

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Breakdown Data by Application

Robotics

Consumer Electronics

Security systems

Automobile

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The following players are covered in this report:

Huawei Technologies (China)

Qualcomm (US)

FinGenius (UK)

General Vision (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

NVIDIA Corporation (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

MediaTek Inc (Taiwan)

Inbenta Technologies (US)

Cerebras Systems (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Samsung Electronics(South Korea)

Advanced Micro Devices (US)

Apple Inc (US)

Numenta (US)

Sentient Technologies (US)

Google Inc (US)

