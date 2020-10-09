Plant-based Burger Patties Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth By 2027 | Amazon.com Inc.,Beyond Meat, Inc.,Conagra Brands, Inc.,Impossible Foods, Inc.,Kellogg Co.

Plant-based meat alternatives have experienced a booming rate of interest from consumers and food service platforms. One such form of plant-based meat alternative is plant-based burger patties which use various ingredients and are produced in such a way that their shelf life is improved. With the growing focus towards health promoting foods coupled with an increase in demand for meat, rise in income level, growing population and other socio-cultural factors have strongly propelled the growth of the market.

Key Players:

1. Amazon.com Inc.

2. Beyond Meat, Inc.

3. Conagra Brands, Inc.

4. Impossible Foods, Inc.

5. Kellogg Co.

6. Maple Leaf Foods, Inc.

7. Nestl? SA

8. Tesco Plc

9. The Kroger Co.

10. WH Group Ltd.

The plant-based burger patties market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for convenience food items coupled with rising consumer orientation towards healthy lifestyle. Moreover, the growing focus over veganism provides a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the plant-based burger patties market. However, rising preference towards DIY burger patties is projected to hamper the overall growth of the plant-based burger patties market.

The “Global Plant-Based Burger Patties Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the plant-based burger patties market with detailed market segmentation by distribution channel and geography. The global plant-based burger patties market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading plant-based burger patties market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global plant-based burger patties market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel. On the basis of distribution channel, the plant-based burger patties market is segmented into online and offline.

Competitive scenario:

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Plant-based Burger Patties industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

