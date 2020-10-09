Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Sesame seeds are the most lucrative and healthy seeds that are predominantly grown in the Asia-Pacific region. In Asia-Pacific region India and China are known as sesame seeds, large-scale export, and production destinations. Sesame seeds are flat, small, creamy-white seeds in appearance with the outer husk removed (hulled). These seeds are used in baking industries for products such as bun decoration, and baked snacks. Sesame seed contains water-soluble and oil-soluble antioxidants such as sesaminol, sesamin, sesamolin, and sesaminolglucosides that are essential ingredients for better health.

Based on application, the Asia-Pacific sesame seed markets segmented into ready-to-eat food products, bakery products, confectionery, cosmetics, pet food, others. In 2018, the others segment, which comprises cooking oil, medicines, personal care products, lubricants, and beverages, dominated the market. The bakery segment also holds a significant share in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market as whole sesame seeds are majorly used in bakery products.

The Asia-Pacific sesame seed market was valued at US$ 8,503.4Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,105.7Mn by 2027.

Increasing consumption of bakery products like cakes and pastries, biscuits, bread, and breakfast goods and ready-to-eat foods owing to hectic lifestyle is expected to fuel the bakery products demand over the forecast years. Sesame seeds are used in bakery products to enhance taste and texture. Therefore, high demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, high-fiber, and trans fat products, is expected to drive the demand for sesame seeds in bakery products segment.

The Asia-Pacific sesame seed market is segmented into Myanmar, India, China, Australia, New Zealand, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. In 2018, China contributed to the largest share in the Asia-Pacific sesame seed market and was forecast to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

The study assesses factors such as segmentation, description, and applications of Asia-Pacific Sesame Seed industries. It derives accurate insights to give a holistic view of the dynamic features of the business, including shares, profit generation, thereby directing focus on the critical aspects of the business.

