The Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) for Duty-Free Liquor Market 2027 | Accolade Wines,BACARD?,Brown-Forman,Chivas Brothers(Pernod Ricard),Constellation Brands, Inc

Duty-free liquor refers to the liquor products exempted from payment of national taxes and duties and other local taxes. Duty-free liquor is sold to consumers traveling internationally. Such shops or retail outlets are available at various channels such as cruise liners, airports, railway stations, and border, downtown, and hotel shops. People also buy liquor from duty-free stores to spend the surplus foreign currency before going back to their home country.

Some of the key players of Duty-Free Liquor Market:

Accolade Wines,BACARD?,Brown-Forman,Chivas Brothers(Pernod Ricard),Constellation Brands, Inc,Diageo,Glen Moray,Heineken Holding NV. (Heineken N.V.),R?my Cointreau,The Famous Grouse(The Edrington Group Limited)

The duty-free liquor shops have become a favorite destination for traveling consumers who like to shop during their journey. This is mainly due to the elimination of local import tax or the duties implemented by the government bodies. These factors propel the growth of duty-free liquor market globally. Moreover, rapid growth in urbanization is projected to provide huge market opportunities for the key players in the market. However, stringent government rules for airport retailing are projected to hamper the overall growth of the duty-free liquor market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global duty-free liquor market is segmented on the basis of type and channel. On the basis of type, the duty-free liquor market is segmented into beer, wine, vodka, cognac, and whiskey. The duty-free liquor market on the basis of the channel is classified into cruise liners, airports, railway station, border, downtown & hotel shops.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Duty-Free Liquor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Duty-Free Liquor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

