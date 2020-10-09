Lactoferrin Market – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by 2027 | Bega Cheese Limited,Farbest Brands,Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited,Freedom Foods Group Ltd

Lactoferrin is a type of protein generally found in cow milk and human milk. Colostrum, the first milk obtained after a baby is born, contains high levels of lactoferrin, approximately seven times the amount found in milk produced later on. Lactoferrin is also found in fluids in the eye, respiratory tract, nose, intestine, and others. People also use lactoferrin as medicine.

The lactoferrin market has witnessed a significant growth owing to its rich antibacterial properties. Moreover, the application of lactoferrin in the food and beverage industry is estimated to boost the lactoferrin market in the coming years. Increasing demand of lactoferrin from the Asia Pacific region provides a vast market opportunity for the key players operating in the lactoferrin market.

Some of the key players of Lactoferrin Market:

Bega Cheese Limited,Farbest Brands,Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited,Freedom Foods Group Ltd,Glanbia PLC,Ingredia SA,Merck KGaA,Royal FrieslandCampina,Synlait Milk Ltd,The Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Ltd

The “Global Lactoferrin Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Food and Beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the lactoferrin market with detailed market segmentation by function, application, and geography. The global lactoferrin market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Lactoferrin market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global lactoferrin market is segmented on the basis of function and application. On the basis of function, the lactoferrin market is segmented into iron absorption, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and others. On the basis of application, the global lactoferrin is segmented into food & beverages, infant formula, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Lactoferrin market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Lactoferrin market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

