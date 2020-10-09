COVID-19 Outbreak Briefly Derails Aircraft Skin Market; Sales to Pick up Pace Once the Pandemic Begins to Recede

The ‘Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Outlook 2020-2023’ offers detailed coverage of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) industry and presents main market trends. The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand, end-use details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the market for Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) . The Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Scope and Segment

The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market size is projected to reach US$ 18300 million by 2026, from US$ 14150 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Scope and Market Size

Segment by Type, the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is segmented into

White

Grey

Black

Segment by Application, the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market is segmented into

Construction

Packaging

Automotive

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The key regions covered in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Share Analysis

The major vendors covered:

ACH Foam Technologies

Alpek SAB De Cv

BASF SE

Kaneka Corporation

PJSC Sibur Holding

SABIC

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

Synbra Holding BV

Synthos SA

Total SA

BrÃÆÃâÃâÂ¸dr Sunde A/S

Flint Hills Resources LLC

Key Questions Answered in This Report

– Analysis of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) market including revenues, future growth, market outlook

– Historical data and forecast

– Regional analysis including growth estimates

– Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.

– Profiles on Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) including products, sales/revenues, and market position

– Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Detailed TOC of Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Report 2020 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast

Part 1. Summary of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Part 2. Report Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Data Source

Part 3. Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Overview

3.1 General Information

3.2 Product Type

3.3 Application

Part 4. Industry Value Chain

4.1 Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Upstream

4.3 End-uses

4.4 Distributors

Part 5. Competitive Landscape of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

5.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Sales & Share by Company (2013-2020)

5.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Revenue & Share by Company (2013-2020)

5.3 Pricing Trends

5.4 Competitive Trends

Part 6. Segmentation by Type

6.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Sales Volume by Type (2013-2020)

6.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Revenue by Type (2013-2020)

6.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Price by Type (2013-2020)

Part 7. Segmentation by Application

7.1 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Sales Volume by Application (2013-2020)

7.2 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market Revenue by Application (2013-2020)

7.3 Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Price by Application (2013-2020)

Part 8. Regional Perspectives of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

8.1 Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

Part 9. Company Profiles of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

9.1 Company Profile

9.2 Product Offered

9.3 Business Performance of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Market

Part 10. Market Forecast

Part 11. Market Drivers

Part 12. Industry Activity

And more….