Baby Diaper Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

Baby diapers are seeing an increase in demand and over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. The steady compound annual growth rate is set to be a product of an increasingly complex set to of needs of parents for their children. As advancement is seen in technology and fabric used, demand for diapers is increasing. The more baby friendly and parent friendly the diaper, the higher is the demand in the market.

Additionally, concerns regarding use of plastic and the deterioration in environment it causes are also leading to development of biodegradable disposable diapers. This again is creating demand in a niche consumer base that is woke and ready to pay a premium for eco-friendly products. Players would therefore do well to focus on manufacturing such products that fit the bill of the millennial consumer well.

One of the most significant factors behind growth in the global baby diaper market is increasing participation of women in workforce. As women deal work across job roles and industry verticals at all levels from blue collar to white collar, their purchasing power is improving tremendously. This is leading to women being independent and enjoying a higher disposable income so they can allocate a sizeable chunk towards their convenience and their baby’s. This is contributing significant to the growth of baby diaper market, creating an upward trajectory for demand of these products.

Increase in dual income families in nuclear set-ups is also a significant growth booster in the global diaper market. As more and more parents now work hectic and stressful lives, they look for convenience every step of the way and this is reflected well in their choices even in baby care. This is a major factor of growth in demand for baby diapers.

A baby diaper is an underwear with a folded cloth drawn up between the legs, fastened at the waist; which is worn by infants to catch excrement. Baby diapers are witnessing rise in the demand due to increase in population, especially in developing countries. Parents are also looking for premium products to offer better protection and safety to babies. Compared to various types of diapers, disposable diapers are likely to be most preferred in the near future, owing to their ease of use, efficiency, and convenience. Companies are offering lightweight and multilayer-sheet disposable diapers to provide additional protection and, at the same time, convenience. The global baby diaper market is projected to reach value of US$ 84.1 Bn by 2027, at an average annual growth rate of 6.4% during the forecast period.

The global baby diaper market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as rise in the disposable income, rapid urbanization, and convenience in use. Rise in the disposable income is fueling the demand for baby diapers. Sanitation has been a key issue leading to increased use of disposable products. The personal hygiene industry is considered one of the most stable, non-cyclical industries. The baby diaper market was dominated by the cloth diapers segment until the notion of disposable diapers came into being. In recent times, baby diapers are becoming thin, comfortable, easy to use, and eco-friendly. Increased awareness about hygiene and sanitation in developing countries has led to consumers in these countries utilizing sanitation products more than before.

North America dominates the global baby diaper market, with the U.S. leading the market in the region. This growth is attributable to increased awareness among parents about baby hygiene. Furthermore, the disposable diapers segment has witnessed significant growth over the last few years, owing to higher comfort offered by disposable diapers than cloth diapers.

