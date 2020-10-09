Security & Surveillance Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Emerging Key Players: This report focus on video surveillance system. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Security & Surveillance Market The global Security & Surveillance market was valued at US$ 14510 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 24344.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2020-2026. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Drivers and Restrains The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2018 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert檚 opinions have been taken to understand the market better. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Security & Surveillance market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Security & Surveillance industry. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. By Company Hikvision Dahua Technology Axis Communications AB Panasonic Honeywell Security Hanwha Tyco Bosch Security Systems Pelco Samsung Uniview Flir Systems, Inc Segment by Type Security Cameras DVR & NVR Segment by Application Residential Use Commercial Use Public & Government Infrastructure Production by Region North America Europe China Others Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Security & Surveillance Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Security & Surveillance market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Security & Surveillance market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Security & Surveillance market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
This report focus on video surveillance system. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Security & Surveillance Market The global Security & Surveillance market was valued at US$ 14510 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 24344.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2020-2026. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Drivers and Restrains The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2018 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert檚 opinions have been taken to understand the market better. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Security & Surveillance market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Security & Surveillance industry. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. By Company Hikvision Dahua Technology Axis Communications AB Panasonic Honeywell Security Hanwha Tyco Bosch Security Systems Pelco Samsung Uniview Flir Systems, Inc Segment by Type Security Cameras DVR & NVR Segment by Application Residential Use Commercial Use Public & Government Infrastructure Production by Region North America Europe China Others Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|This report focus on video surveillance system. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Security & Surveillance Market The global Security & Surveillance market was valued at US$ 14510 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 24344.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2020-2026. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Drivers and Restrains The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2018 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert檚 opinions have been taken to understand the market better. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Security & Surveillance market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Security & Surveillance industry. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. By Company Hikvision Dahua Technology Axis Communications AB Panasonic Honeywell Security Hanwha Tyco Bosch Security Systems Pelco Samsung Uniview Flir Systems, Inc Segment by Type Security Cameras DVR & NVR Segment by Application Residential Use Commercial Use Public & Government Infrastructure Production by Region North America Europe China Others Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America
|Market Segment by Application:
|This report focus on video surveillance system. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Security & Surveillance Market The global Security & Surveillance market was valued at US$ 14510 million in 2019 and it is expected to reach US$ 24344.5 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2020-2026. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Drivers and Restrains The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2018 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026. A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert檚 opinions have been taken to understand the market better. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Security & Surveillance market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future. This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Security & Surveillance industry. Global Security & Surveillance Market: Segment Analysis The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. By Company Hikvision Dahua Technology Axis Communications AB Panasonic Honeywell Security Hanwha Tyco Bosch Security Systems Pelco Samsung Uniview Flir Systems, Inc Segment by Type Security Cameras DVR & NVR Segment by Application Residential Use Commercial Use Public & Government Infrastructure Production by Region North America Europe China Others Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East & Africa Middle East Africa Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America
Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1670959/global-security-amp-surveillance-market
For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1670959/global-security-amp-surveillance-market
Buy Now:
https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/c03b8fd28e8e04efd4ee726c2003cee2,0,1,global-security-amp-surveillance-market
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Security & Surveillance market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Security & Surveillance market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Security & Surveillance industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Security & Surveillance market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Security & Surveillance market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Security & Surveillance market
TOC
1 SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE MARKET OVERVIEW1 1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Security & Surveillance1 1.2 Security & Surveillance Segment by Type1 1.2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type: 2020 VS 20262 1.2.2 Security Cameras3 1.2.3 DVR & NVR4 1.3 Security & Surveillance Segment by Application4 1.3.1 Global Security & Surveillance Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 20264 1.3.2 Residential Use6 1.3.3 Commercial Use7 1.3.4 Public & Government Infrastructure7 1.4 Global Market Size by Region8 1.4.1 Global Security & Surveillance Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 20269 1.4.2 North America Security & Surveillance Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)10 1.4.3 Europe Security & Surveillance Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)11 1.4.4 China Security & Surveillance Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)12 1.5 Global Market Growth Prospects13 1.5.1 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)13 1.5.2 Global Security & Surveillance Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)15 1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Security & Surveillance Industry Impact15 1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Security & Surveillance Industry16 1.6.2 Market Trends and Security & Surveillance Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape18 1.6.3 Proposal for Security & Surveillance Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact21 2 MARKET COMPETITION BY MANUFACTURERS24 2.1 Global Security & Surveillance Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020)24 2.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2018-2020)26 2.3 Security & Surveillance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)28 2.4 Global Security & Surveillance Average Price by Manufacturers (2018-2020)29 2.5 Manufacturers Security & Surveillance Headquarters30 2.6 Security & Surveillance Market Competitive Situation and Trends31 2.6.1 Security & Surveillance Market Concentration Rate31 2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Security & Surveillance Players Market Share by Revenue32 2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion33 3 SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE PRODUCTION BY REGION36 3.1 Global Production of Security & Surveillance Market Share by Region (2015-2020)36 3.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)37 3.3 Global Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue and Price (2015-2020)39 3.4 North America Security & Surveillance Production40 3.4.1 North America Security & Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)40 3.4.2 North America Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price (2015-2020)40 3.5 Europe Security & Surveillance Production41 3.5.1 Europe Security & Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)41 3.5.2 Europe Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price (2015-2020)41 3.6 China Security & Surveillance Production (2015-2020)42 3.6.1 China Security & Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)42 3.6.2 China Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price (2015-2020)42 4 SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE CONSUMPTION BY REGION43 4.1 Global Security & Surveillance Consumption by Region43 4.1.1 Global Security & Surveillance Consumption by Region43 4.1.2 Global Security & Surveillance Consumption Market Share by Region43 4.2 North America45 4.2.1 North America Security & Surveillance Consumption by Countries45 4.2.2 U.S.47 4.2.3 Canada48 4.3 Europe49 4.3.1 Europe Security & Surveillance Consumption by Countries49 4.3.2 Germany51 4.3.3 France52 4.3.4 U.K.53 4.3.5 Italy54 4.3.6 Russia55 4.4 Asia Pacific56 4.4.1 Asia Pacific Security & Surveillance Consumption by Region56 4.4.2 China58 4.4.3 Japan59 4.4.4 Korea60 4.4.5 Southeast Asia61 4.4.6 India62 4.5 Latin America63 4.5.1 Latin America Security & Surveillance Consumption by Countries63 4.5.2 Mexico65 4.5.3 Brazil66 4.6 Middle East & Africa67 4.6.1 Middle East & Africa Security & Surveillance Consumption by Countries67 4.6.2 Middle East69 4.6.3 Africa70 5 PRODUCTION, REVENUE, PRICE TREND BY TYPE71 5.1 Global Security & Surveillance Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)71 5.2 Global Security & Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)72 5.3 Global Security & Surveillance Price by Type (2015-2020)73 6 CONSUMPTION ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION74 7 COMPANY PROFILES AND KEY FIGURES IN SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE BUSINESS76 7.1 Hikvision76 7.1.1 Hikvision Security & Surveillance Information76 7.1.2 Hikvision Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification77 7.1.3 Hikvision Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)79 7.1.4 Hikvision Recent Development79 7.2 Dahua Technology80 7.2.1 Dahua Technology Security & Surveillance Information80 7.2.2 Dahua Technology Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification81 7.2.3 Dahua Technology Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)83 7.2.4 Dahua Technology Recent Development83 7.3 Axis Communications AB84 7.3.1 Axis Communications AB Security & Surveillance Information84 7.3.2 Axis Communications AB Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification85 7.3.3 Axis Communications AB Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)87 7.3.4 Axis Communications AB Recent Development87 7.4 Panasonic88 7.4.1 Panasonic Security & Surveillance Information88 7.4.2 Panasonic Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification89 7.4.3 Panasonic Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)90 7.4.4 Panasonic Recent Development91 7.5 Honeywell Security91 7.5.1 Honeywell Security Security & Surveillance Information91 7.5.2 Honeywell Security Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification92 7.5.3 Honeywell Security Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)94 7.5.4 Honeywell Security Recent Development94 7.6 Hanwha95 7.6.1 Hanwha Security & Surveillance Information95 7.6.2 Hanwha Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification96 7.6.3 Hanwha Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)97 7.6.4 Hanwha Recent Development98 7.7 Tyco98 7.7.1 Tyco Security & Surveillance Information98 7.7.2 Tyco Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification99 7.7.3 Tyco Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)101 7.7.4 Tyco Recent Development101 7.8 Bosch Security Systems103 7.8.1 Bosch Security Systems Security & Surveillance Information103 7.8.2 Bosch Security Systems Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification104 7.8.3 Bosch Security Systems Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)106 7.8.4 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development106 7.9 Pelco107 7.9.1 Pelco Security & Surveillance Information107 7.9.2 Pelco Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification107 7.9.3 Pelco Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)108 7.9.4 Pelco Recent Development109 7.10 Samsung110 7.10.1 Samsung Security & Surveillance Information110 7.10.2 Samsung Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification110 7.10.3 Samsung Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)111 7.10.4 Samsung Recent Development111 7.11 Uniview112 7.11.1 Uniview Security & Surveillance Information112 7.11.2 Uniview Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification113 7.11.3 Uniview Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)114 7.11.4 Uniview Recent Development115 7.12 Flir Systems, Inc116 7.12.1 Flir Systems, Inc Security & Surveillance Information116 7.12.2 Flir Systems, Inc Security & Surveillance Product Introduction, Application and Specification117 7.12.3 Flir Systems, Inc Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)117 7.12.4 Flir Systems, Inc Recent Development118 8 SECURITY & SURVEILLANCE MANUFACTURING COST ANALYSIS119 8.1 Security & Surveillance Key Raw Materials Analysis119 8.1.1 Key Raw Materials119 8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials120 8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure121 8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Security & Surveillance122 8.4 Security & Surveillance Public & Government Infrastructure Chain Analysis123 9 MARKETING CHANNEL, DISTRIBUTORS AND CUSTOMERS124 9.1 Marketing Channel124 9.2 Security & Surveillance Distributors List126 9.3 Security & Surveillance Customers127 10 MARKET DYNAMICS129 10.1 Market Trends129 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers129 10.3 Challenges130 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis130 11 PRODUCTION AND SUPPLY FORECAST132 11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Security & Surveillance (2021-2026)132 11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Security & Surveillance (2021-2026)133 11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Security & Surveillance (2021-2026)134 11.4 Global Forecasted Production of Security & Surveillance by Region (2021-2026)134 11.4.1 North America Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)136 11.4.2 Europe Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)138 11.4.3 China Security & Surveillance Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)140 12 CONSUMPTION AND DEMAND FORECAST142 12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Security & Surveillance142 12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Security & Surveillance143 12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Security & Surveillance144 12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Security & Surveillance145 12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Security & Surveillance146 12.6 Middle East & Africa Forecasted Consumption of Security & Surveillance147 13 FORECAST BY TYPE AND BY APPLICATION (2021-2026)148 13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)148 13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Security & Surveillance by Type (2021-2026)148 13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Security & Surveillance by Type (2021-2026)149 13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Security & Surveillance by Type (2021-2026)149 13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Security & Surveillance by Application (2021-2026)150 14 RESEARCH FINDINGS AND CONCLUSION151 15 METHODOLOGY AND DATA SOURCE153 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach153 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design153 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation154 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation156 15.2 Data Source157 15.2.1 Secondary Sources157 15.2.2 Primary Sources158 15.3 Author List159 15.4 Disclaimer160
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.