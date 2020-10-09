All-Wheel Drive System Market will Rise Remarkably with Increasing Popularity of Automatic AWD systems

All-wheel drive systems are used in vehicles for providing power to all the wheels and can be applied either on-demand or independently. The superior traction control of all-wheel systems stands as the largest benefit for augmenting the growth of the market. A recent report published by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “All-Wheel Drive System Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Automatic AWD, Manual AWD), By Vehicle Type (Passenger cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, High Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” discusses the overall market in detail primarily emphasizing on factors promoting, repelling, challenging, and providing opportunities to the market during the forecast period.

Highlights of the Report

Competitive landscape of the all-wheel drive systems market

List of significant players and the strategies adopted by them to compete for the top position in the market competition

Detailed market segmentation and names of leading segments

Key industry insights and major industrial developments

Other all-wheel drive systems market or AWD market trends

Increasing Demand for SUVs will Drive Market

All-wheel drive systems are meant for both automatic and manual all-wheel vehicles. This is projected to help augment the overall all-wheel drive systems market growth. Besides this, they are capable of running smoothly despite rough terrains without risking safety while driving. This is further expected to attract high all-wheel drive systems market revenue in the forecast duration. Additionally, there is a rise in demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and this will also help promote the all-wheel drive systems market growth in the coming years.

On the contrary, factors such as the high cost of the AWD systems may pose a major challenge to the all-wheel drive systems market size. Fuel economy and stringent policies related to it, coupled with the lack of awareness among consumers regarding multi-wheel drive systems especially in the emerging economies, may cause hindrance to the global all-wheel drive systems market growth in the forecast duration.

Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of the automatic all-wheel drive systems market is projected to aid in the expansion of the overall market in the long run.

Smooth Operations of these systems in Extreme Terrains to Help Significant Growth in Asia Pacific

From a geographical perspective, the global all-wheel drive systems market is segmented in four regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Each of these regions is further classified based on nations. Among these, Europe and North America hold the largest all-wheel drive systems market share on account of the high adoption rate of these systems. These regions are likely to continue dominating the market on account of the rise in use of all-wheel drive sport utility vehicles in both the North American and European nations respectively.

On the other side, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth on account of the rise in sales and production of passenger cars. Analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ state, “features such as better control, traction, and comfort offered by all-wheel drive systems will suffice to the extreme terrains of this region and provide smooth operations.” This is further expected to help this region attract high all-wheel drive system market revenue in the forecast duration.

Players Emphasizing on Problem Solving Factors such as Bad Braking

All-wheel Drive System Market manufacturers such as Continental AG (Germany), Borg Warner Inc. (U.S.), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), and JTKT Corporation (Japan) are holding major all-wheel drive system market share. Companies operating in this market are emphasizing on the development of new products to improve issues such as bad braking. They are adopting mergers and acquisition strategies to stay put in the competition.

Key Industry Developments of All-wheel Drive Systems Market Includes:

August 2017 – New Wheel Concept was introduced for utilization in electric vehicles by Continental AG. This concept will be applicable between the wheel and axle of the vehicle, thus improving the bad braking experience.

All-wheel Drive Systems Market Manufacturers include:

Dana Holding Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)

American Axle Manufacturing

Borgwarner Inc.

Continental AG

Oerlikon Inc.

JTKT Corporation (Japan)

GKN PLC

American Axle Manufacturing

Borgwarner Inc. (U.S.)

Continental AG (Germany)

Others

