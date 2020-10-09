Automotive Front-End Module Market to Reach Remarkable Heights Owing to Advent of Digitalization in Automotive Industry

The global automotive front-end modules market is anticipated to witness progressive growth on account of the increasing demand for heavy-duty and light passenger vehicles worldwide. Fortune Business Insights™ in their report titled, “Automotive Front End Module Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component Type (Headlight Front Grill, Radiator, Condenser, Horn Assembly, Oil Cooler, Others), By Material Type (Steel, Plastic, Hybrid, Aluminum, Composites), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” discusses the major growth trajectories of the market in details.

Automotive front-end modules or FEMs are assemblies available in multi-piece form used for amalgamating a large number of components such as cooling fans, ACCs, condensers, washer bottles, and radiators. With the rapid adoption of advanced technology in every aspect, there is a rise in demand for lightweight vehicles from the automotive industry.

Some of the key automotive front end module market manufacturers include:

SMRPBV

Calsonic Kansei Corporation

Continental AG.

DENSO CORPORATION

AGS Automotive Systems

Plastic Omnium

Applus+

HYUNDAI MOBIS

Gestamp

Valeo

Hanon Systems

CHASSIX

MAHLE GmbH

Montaplast GmbH

Magna International Inc.

Arkal Automotive

SL Corporation

Faurecia

Other players

Surging Demand for Lightweight Vehicles to Bode Well for Market

The rise in demand for vehicle production is a major factor boosting the automotive front end module market growth. In addition, the rising demand for lightweight vehicles has encouraged manufacturers to produce plastic front-end modules. This is ultimately anticipated to improve the overall performance of the vehicle and save fuel. Therefore, the advent of advanced technology and the introduction of lightweight and heavy-duty vehicles is further fueling the automotive front end module market growth. Apart from that, the stringent regulations imposed on the environment to control the level of pollution is anticipated to help increase the overall automotive front end module market size. The rise in the production of vehicles is also a significant factor aiding in the expansion of the market.

Moreover, the rise in disposable incomes of people and the surging popularity of electric vehicles is likely to help the market gain momentum in the forecast period. Furthermore, there is a high demand for consumer-centric products due to the adaptation of digitalization and this will further help to attract high automotive front end module market revenue in the forecast duration. On the contrary, the increasing prevalence of counterfeit front-end modules in the market is likely to hamper the overall automotive front end module market growth. Adding to that, the fluctuating prices of raw materials may also pose a major challenge and hamper the overall automotive front end module market size in the forecast duration.

Nevertheless, the promotion of green norms by various governments and a gradual shift towards digital lifestyle, demanding lightweight vehicles is anticipated to create lucrative automotive front end module market growth opportunities in the foreseeable future.

Presence of Major Manufacturing Companies to Help Asia Pacific Emerge Dominant

From a geographical perspective, the market is widespread into the regions of Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among these, Asia Pacific is prognosticated to hold a significant automotive front end module market share on account of the presence of major manufacturers in nations such as Japan, China, South Korea, and India. Besides this, the increasing population and the rapid change in government regulations concerning safe and advanced transportation are expected to promote the growth of the market in the future. On the other hand, the European market is likely to witness steady growth on account of surging demand for luxury vehicles.

Geographical Expansion of Business is Key Strategy Adopted by Players

Key automotive front end module market manufacturers are investing huge sums into research and development of new automobiles with advanced technology. Vendors are adopting other strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, company collaborations, geographical expansion, and others to gain a foothold in the competition.

