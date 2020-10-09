Automotive Wiring Harness Market to Gain Significantly Owing to Increasing Passenger Vehicles Worldwide, says Fortune Business Insights™

The global automotive wiring harness market size will expand backed by increasing consumer preferences for automotive electrical components. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Automotive Wiring Harness Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Body Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, HVAC Wiring Harness, Speed Sensor Wiring Harness), By Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.”

Automotive wiring harness plays an important role in connecting several components of a vehicle that requires electricity to function. The components such as the starter, and the battery require a wiring harness system to function efficiently. Wiring harness are primarily used extensively in every type of vehicles.

Automotive wiring harness provide several benefits to the vehicle such as minimizing risk of shorting and improved fuel efficiency. Rising automotive sector will contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

What does the Report Include?

The market report offers a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period.

In addition to this, the report includes information sourced from advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. Moreover, it contains an exhaustive study of the landscape comprising of key players, strategies used by them, and recent product launches for the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Drivers:

Adoption of ADAS IN Vehicles Will Favor Growth

Technological Advancements have changed the way cars are being manufactured and developed. Autonomy in vehicles has resulted in increasing adoption of technology such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Furthermore, OEMs promoting the use of adas is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

For instance, in 2017, Brandmotion, a leading aftermarket ADAS manufacturer, introduced its ADAS-1000 OEM-grade forward-crash warning system. Moreover, rising number of passenger vehicles will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Adoption of Safety Features in Vehicles Will Favor Growth in North America

Among the regions, North America and Europe will witness significant growth during the forecast period. This ascribable to factors such as large-scale adoption of safety features in automotive sectors in these regions. Additionally, rising production of automobiles, and increasing adoption of electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to rise on account of increasing demand for speed sensors to prevent road accidents, and infrastructural development between 2019 and 2026.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Among Key Players Will Aid Growth

According to the report, the market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies that are striving to gain lead position in the market during the forecast period. They are achieving this by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches to gain maximum of the global automotive wiring harness market revenue.

Industry Developments:

February 2019: Komax group acquires Artos Engineering, a leading U.S. wire processing automation company. The acquisition has expanded the footprints of Komax Group, in North American region.

List of Companies Operating in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market:

Delphi Automotive

Leoni AG

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Yazaki Corporation

Lear Corporation

Furukawa Electric Company Ltd.

THB Group

Samvardhana Motherson Group

Spark Minda

Nexans Auto electric

Yura Corporation

Fujikura Ltd.

PKC Group

Quingdao Sanyuan Group

Kyungship Corporation

Kromberg & Schubert

Among the other players

