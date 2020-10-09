Run Flat Tire Market: Yokohama Rubber’s Innovative iceGuard 6 ZPS to Spur Demand

The global run flat tire market to gain momentum from the increasing production of commercial and passenger vehicles. Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in a recent report, titled, “Run Flat Tire Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Run Flat Tire Type (Self Supporting, Support Ring System), By Application Type (Transportation and Logistics, Military and Defence, Agriculture, Construction, Others), By Vehicle Type (PC, LCV, HCV) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” Besides, these tires enable drivers to travel to the nearest service center safely, even if there is persistent loss of air from the tires. With the help of these tires, cars can be driven up to around 80km at an average speed.

Driver & Restraint-

Expensive Nature of Run Flat Tire May Obstruct Growth

One of the major factors that is expected to drive the run flat tire market growth in the coming years is the increasing production and sales of vehicles worldwide. The economic conditions of a specific country are directly dependent on the sale of passenger cars.

It is caused because of the changes in government policies, fluctuations in exchange rates, and GDP growth. However, standard tires are cost-effective, unlike the run flat tires. It may obstruct the growth of the market in the coming years.

Segment-

Self-supporting Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Sales of Passenger Vehicles

Based on technology type, the market is bifurcated into support ring system and self-supporting. Out of these, the self-supporting segment is projected to dominate in terms of run flat tire market share during the forthcoming years. These tires are used more in passenger vehicles on account of the urgent demand from those consumers who often travel long distances. It is coupled with the increasing sales of passenger vehicles.

Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Population

In terms of region, the market is segregated into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Out of these, Asia Pacific is set to hold the highest run flat tire market revenue during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the evolving standards, ever-increasing population, and rising domestic consumption.

India is likely to contribute to the maximum growth because of the high investments in the tire sector. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to experience steady growth backed by stringent government norms and regulations, as well as a reduction in the number of road accidents. This region would remain in the second position, followed by Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Launching State-of-the-art Tires to Increase Sales

The market consists of numerous big, small, and medium enterprises, such as Bridgestone, Continental, and Kumho, that are striving to increase product portfolio by launching brand new tires equipped with unique features. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

October 2018 : Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., a tire company, based in Japan, unveiled its latest run-flat model called iceGuard 6 ZPS tire. This was launched under the company’s iceGuard 6 range of studless winter tires, mainly for passenger cars. The tire’s sidewall consists of the zero pressure system (ZPS) mark.

: Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., a tire company, based in Japan, unveiled its latest run-flat model called iceGuard 6 ZPS tire. This was launched under the company’s iceGuard 6 range of studless winter tires, mainly for passenger cars. The tire’s sidewall consists of the zero pressure system (ZPS) mark. February 2018: Bridgestone Americas, Inc. introduced Blizzak LT tire for SUVs and heavy-duty pickup trucks. It will help the company in broadening its premium winter tire line. The latest product is specially designed to offer drivers with enhanced control and handling during the winter season from icy and snowy to wet conditions.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most reputed organizations present in the global run flat tire market. They are as follows:

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Bridgestone Corporation

Nexen Tire Corporation

Continental AG

Toyo Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

JK Tire & Industries Ltd.

Michelin

Yokohoma Tire Corporation

CEAT Ltd.

Qingdao Fullrun Tire Corp., Ltd.

Pirelli & C.S.p.A.

Kumho Tire Co., Inc.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.

Nokian Tires plc

Apollo Tires Ltd.

Hangzhou Zhongce Rubber Co., Ltd.

China National Tire & Rubber Co., Ltd.

Hankook Tire

Giti Tire

Other key market players

