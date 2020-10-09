Driving Apparel Market 2020-2030 : Europe Region Is Projected To Drive The Industry

Driving apparels include motorcycle jackets, pants, shoes and helmets among others, which are widely used for protective purpose. These apparels are thicker and heavier than normal clothing with weatherproof closures and pockets, high quality zips, higher collars, and are even equipped with armor. There has been a surge in adoption of protection gear and other safety accessories in order to prevent serious injuries and even death in the event of road accidents. Several safety regulations regarding use of helmets, jackets and other protection clothing while driving have been imposed by regulatory authorities in Europe, which in turn is likely to fuel the growth of the market for driving apparels. Moreover, with the rising popularity for motorsports, the sales of helmets, jackets, gloves, knee cap, elbow caps, and other protection clothing have increased dramatically over the past few years.

The Europe market for driving apparels stood at US$ 3.3 Bn in 2018. Rising at a healthy CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2027, the market valuation is likely to touch US$ 5.3 Bn by the end of 2027.

On the basis of product, the driving apparels market of Europe is segmented into clothing, footwear, and protection gear. Protection gear segment holds a major market share in the year 2018. The clothing segment includes motorcycle jackets and pants designed for protective use. These apparels are thicker and heavier than normal jackets with weatherproof closures and pockets, substantial zips, higher collars and are even equipped with armor.

Besides this, the demand for protective footwear is projected to increase rapidly in the near future. Footwear are normally made from thick and heavy leather and also include load spreading and energy absorbing padding, metal, composite and plastic materials to protect the feet, legs and ankles of motorcycle rider in an accident. For usage in wet weather, some shoes also have a waterproof membrane lining. Other protection gear includes helmets, gloves, knee cap, elbow cap, face mask, chest and spine guards and other protection accessories, which provide protection to the rider while driving on difficult tracks.

On the basis of vehicle type, the driving apparels market in Europe is categorized into two wheeler, four wheeler. The two wheeler segment held the dominant share of more than 50% in the overall market in 2018. Two wheelers are economic and offer better convenience in personal mobility. Motorcycles are also viewed as a mode of recreation in developing market, where people use them as primary means of affordable transportation. Moreover, with increasing worldwide popularity for motorsports, usage of biker jackets, helmets and other protection accessories for two wheelers are rising at a significant rate in the near future.

The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe make the key segments in the Europe driving apparel market on the basis of geography. Germany held the dominant position in the European driving apparel market in the year 2018. While the country is expected to lead in the forecasted timeline. The U.K., market also exhibit viable growth opportunities as well in the near future. A high degree of consumer awareness toward road safety and large scale usage of motor vehicles has catapulted Germany to the market’s fore. As there is rise in product innovation and launch of new driving apparels in the European market will rise the demand in countries like France, Italy and Spain etc.

Some of the key players dealing in European driving apparel market are

Alpinestars S.p.A.

Dainese S.p.A.

Fox Head, Inc.

Scott Sports SA

ThorMX etc.

