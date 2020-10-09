Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Industry Key Players Mobility+Designed, Compass Health Brands (Carex), Pride Mobility Products, Invacare Corporation

Mobility aids and transportation equipment help the people with limited to no mobility. These mobility and transportation devices are mostly utilized by the elderly people or the amputee patients who are dependent on their caregivers. Multiple products are available in the market that help to enhance independent mobility of disabled people and allow them to move according to his own will.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– Mobility+Designed, Inc.

– Compass Health Brands (Carex)

– Pride Mobility Products Corp.

– Invacare Corporation

– Mobility Transportation Systems

– Sunrise Medical (US) LLC

– Performance Health

– Rollz International

– Ottobock

– GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

What is the Dynamics of Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market?

The Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements, rising geriatric population, rising number of road accidents, rising number of people with disabilities. Also rise in awareness of different types of innovative equipment and government initiatives are further driving the market.

What is the SCOPE of Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market?

The “Global Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobility aids and transportation equipment market with detailed market segmentation by devices, equipment, end user, and geography. The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobility aids and transportation equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Mobility aids and transportation equipment market is segmented on the devices, equipment, end user. Based on devices, the market is segmented into Wheelchairs, Mobility Scooters, Canes, Crutche, Walkers, Rollators. Based on equipment, the market is segmented into Patient Lifts, Stair Lifts, Medical Beds. Based on end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings, Others.

What is the Regional Framework of Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market?

The report analyzes factors affecting Mobility aids and transportation equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Mobility aids and transportation equipment market in these regions.

