Medullary Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026

The global “medullary thyroid cancer treatment market Size” is likely to derive growth from recent advancements in diagnosis of the disease. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medullary Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Treatment Type (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, Online pharmacy), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” the market will benefit from the high prevalence as well as the severity of the disease. Medullary thyroid cancer is a rare form of cancer which is normally caused by the cells that produce the hormone calcitonin. Initial stages of medullary thyroid cancer are vital and differentiating between a benign and cancer is of utmost importance in the early stages of this disease. Current treatment options for medullary thyroid include chemotherapy.

Although there are treatment options, recent progress made in the drugs and therapies associated with the treatment of this disease will create several medullary thyroid cancer treatment market growth opportunities. In this report, Fortune Business Insights enlists several factors that have constituted an increase in the global medullary thyroid cancer treatment market size in recent years.

Leading Players operating in the Medullary Thyroid Cancer Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

AstraZeneca

Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi

Eli Lilly and Company

Exelixis, Inc.

Excellent Early Detection Prognosis Rates to Enable Market Growth

The global medullary thyroid cancer treatment market is likely to benefit from recent advancements in the treatment and diagnosis of the disease. Currently, there are very few diagnosis options for the disease. Furthermore, the disease possesses very few symptoms, and some minor indications include lump on the body which causes pain. As a result, there is a need to detect and treat the disease at an early stage. Medullary thyroid detection methods have advanced exceptionally in recent years. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the high prognosis success rate for medullary thyroid is one of the major factors that has influenced the growth of the global market. According to the American Thyroid Association (ATA), medullary thyroid accounts for almost 2% of total thyroid cancers globally. Such a high prevalence of the disease will add to the demand for efficient diagnosis methods, subsequently contributing to the medullary thyroid cancer treatment market growth.

Increasing Mergers and Acquisitions to Enable Market Growth

The increasing number of mergers and acquisitions in recent years have aided the growth of the global medullary thyroid cancer treatment market. In January 2019, Eli Lilly & Company announced that it plans to acquire Loxo Oncology for an estimated US$ 8 Bn. With this acquisition, the company plans to extend its business coverage across the world. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that Eli Lilly’s latest acquisition will not help the company generate a substantial medullary thyroid cancer treatment market revenue, but will also have a direct impact on the global market.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Tyrosine kinases receptors inhibitors

Other cytotoxic agents

Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacy

Retail pharmacy

Online pharmacy

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

