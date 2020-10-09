Gas-insulated Switchgear Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | ABB, Siemens, ALSTOM

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Gas-insulated Switchgear report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Gas-insulated Switchgear report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Research Report: ABB, Siemens, ALSTOM, CG, GE, Mitsubishi, Fuji Electric, Schneider, Hyundai, NHVS, CHINT Group, Hitachi, Toshiba, Pinggao Electric, Xi’an XD, Sieyuan Electric, Shanghai Zonfa Electric, Shandong Taikai

Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Segmentation by Product: Up to 38 KV

38 KV-72KV

72 KV-150KV

Above 150 KV



Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Segmentation by Application: Industry Applications

Power Transmission

Integration to The Grid



The Gas-insulated Switchgear Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Gas-insulated Switchgear market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Gas-insulated Switchgear industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Gas-insulated Switchgear market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gas-insulated Switchgear Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Up to 38 KV

1.4.3 38 KV-72KV

1.4.4 72 KV-150KV

1.4.5 Above 150 KV

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Industry Applications

1.5.3 Power Transmission

1.5.4 Integration to The Grid

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Gas-insulated Switchgear Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Gas-insulated Switchgear Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Gas-insulated Switchgear Production by Regions

4.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Gas-insulated Switchgear Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Gas-insulated Switchgear Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Gas-insulated Switchgear Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Gas-insulated Switchgear Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Gas-insulated Switchgear Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Gas-insulated Switchgear Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Gas-insulated Switchgear Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Gas-insulated Switchgear Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Gas-insulated Switchgear Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.1.2 ABB Overview

8.1.3 ABB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 ABB Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Related Developments

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

8.2.2 Siemens Overview

8.2.3 Siemens Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Siemens Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Related Developments

8.3 ALSTOM

8.3.1 ALSTOM Corporation Information

8.3.2 ALSTOM Overview

8.3.3 ALSTOM Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ALSTOM Product Description

8.3.5 ALSTOM Related Developments

8.4 CG

8.4.1 CG Corporation Information

8.4.2 CG Overview

8.4.3 CG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 CG Product Description

8.4.5 CG Related Developments

8.5 GE

8.5.1 GE Corporation Information

8.5.2 GE Overview

8.5.3 GE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 GE Product Description

8.5.5 GE Related Developments

8.6 Mitsubishi

8.6.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

8.6.2 Mitsubishi Overview

8.6.3 Mitsubishi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Mitsubishi Product Description

8.6.5 Mitsubishi Related Developments

8.7 Fuji Electric

8.7.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

8.7.2 Fuji Electric Overview

8.7.3 Fuji Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Fuji Electric Product Description

8.7.5 Fuji Electric Related Developments

8.8 Schneider

8.8.1 Schneider Corporation Information

8.8.2 Schneider Overview

8.8.3 Schneider Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Schneider Product Description

8.8.5 Schneider Related Developments

8.9 Hyundai

8.9.1 Hyundai Corporation Information

8.9.2 Hyundai Overview

8.9.3 Hyundai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Hyundai Product Description

8.9.5 Hyundai Related Developments

8.10 NHVS

8.10.1 NHVS Corporation Information

8.10.2 NHVS Overview

8.10.3 NHVS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 NHVS Product Description

8.10.5 NHVS Related Developments

8.11 CHINT Group

8.11.1 CHINT Group Corporation Information

8.11.2 CHINT Group Overview

8.11.3 CHINT Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 CHINT Group Product Description

8.11.5 CHINT Group Related Developments

8.12 Hitachi

8.12.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

8.12.2 Hitachi Overview

8.12.3 Hitachi Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Hitachi Product Description

8.12.5 Hitachi Related Developments

8.13 Toshiba

8.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

8.13.2 Toshiba Overview

8.13.3 Toshiba Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Toshiba Product Description

8.13.5 Toshiba Related Developments

8.14 Pinggao Electric

8.14.1 Pinggao Electric Corporation Information

8.14.2 Pinggao Electric Overview

8.14.3 Pinggao Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Pinggao Electric Product Description

8.14.5 Pinggao Electric Related Developments

8.15 Xi’an XD

8.15.1 Xi’an XD Corporation Information

8.15.2 Xi’an XD Overview

8.15.3 Xi’an XD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Xi’an XD Product Description

8.15.5 Xi’an XD Related Developments

8.16 Sieyuan Electric

8.16.1 Sieyuan Electric Corporation Information

8.16.2 Sieyuan Electric Overview

8.16.3 Sieyuan Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Sieyuan Electric Product Description

8.16.5 Sieyuan Electric Related Developments

8.17 Shanghai Zonfa Electric

8.17.1 Shanghai Zonfa Electric Corporation Information

8.17.2 Shanghai Zonfa Electric Overview

8.17.3 Shanghai Zonfa Electric Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Shanghai Zonfa Electric Product Description

8.17.5 Shanghai Zonfa Electric Related Developments

8.18 Shandong Taikai

8.18.1 Shandong Taikai Corporation Information

8.18.2 Shandong Taikai Overview

8.18.3 Shandong Taikai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Shandong Taikai Product Description

8.18.5 Shandong Taikai Related Developments

9 Gas-insulated Switchgear Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Gas-insulated Switchgear Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Gas-insulated Switchgear Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Gas-insulated Switchgear Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Gas-insulated Switchgear Sales Channels

11.2.2 Gas-insulated Switchgear Distributors

11.3 Gas-insulated Switchgear Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Gas-insulated Switchgear Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Gas-insulated Switchgear Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Gas-insulated Switchgear Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

