Personal Cloud Market to Record Ascending Growth, Revenue Type by 2026| Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Dropbox, Egnyte, Copy, SpiderOak, Box, Buffalo

Personal cloud is a cloud storage platform that enables the customers to access, synchronize and share stored data across various mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. In this era of digitalization, there is an increase in need of storing and sharing personal or professional data. Rapid rise in the tech-savvy population has considerably increased the demand for cloud computing services in the recent years. The increasing use of camera-equipped devices, such as smartphones and tablets, has created a huge demand for a secure platform to store digital content.

Faster and convenient access to stored data and sharing of information are expected to define new standards for the personal cloud industry to create lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) is gaining increasing acceptance, particularly among small and medium enterprises due to benefits of improved productivity, work flexibility, and reduced infrastructure costs. Personal cloud services is expected to facilitate file storage and sharing among the employees and enterprises who have adopted the BYOD trend. However, the issues of privacy and security of stored data are anticipated to considerably hinder the market growth.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Microsoft Corporation.

Amazon Web Services

Inc.

Dropbox

Inc

Egnyte

Inc.

Copy (Barracuda Networks

Inc.)

SpiderOak

Box

Inc. and Buffalo Inc.

Cost-effectiveness and easy availability of cloud solutions from service providers has increased their demand over user-hosted cloud storage devices. Numerous players are offering personal cloud solutions in various packages with attractive price limits. Direct revenue collected through monthly and annual charges is expected to be the leading revenue collection mode due to which the market is expected to grow at a significant rate. However, the revenue generation through indirect modes such as advertisement and lead generation is expected to surpass the revenue generated through the direct modes by 2025.

The personal cloud market is segmented on the basis of revenue type, hosting type, end user, and region. By revenue type, it is categorized direct and indirect. By hosting type, it is bifurcated into service providers and consumers. Depending on end user, it is categorized into individuals and enterprises. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

