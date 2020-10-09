Agricultural Films Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2018 to 2028

This intensively research documentation articulating relevant details about growth initiators of the Agricultural Films market has been designed to equip report readers and aspiring market participants with high end reference material to gauge into the nitty gritty of developments, events, trends as well as challenges and threats that influence growth prognosis in the global Agricultural Films market.

An easy ready-to-refer guide to comprehend the market scenario and growth prospects have been highlighted and discussed in detail and enlisted as effective points in the following sections of this elaborate research report on Agricultural Films market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3450

The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Agricultural Films Market. Key players profiled in the report includes:

Competitive Landscape

In order to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for agricultural films in North America, ExxonMobil announced a strategic investment of US$ 20 billion over the period of 10 years in the construction of new production facilities across the continent. Under the elaborate plan, ExxonMobil is planning to construct a new polyethylene production facility to increase its ma manufacturing capacity by 65% to meet the bolstering demand for the material in the agricultural films market.

Continuous innovation in incorporating sustainability in agriculture films production and disposal received a huge boost when Novamont, a leading player in the agriculture films market, announced the launch of a biodegradable mulch film manufactured using its proprietary bioplastic Mater-Bi.

The launch of a triple mulching film machine by Checci and Magli named Plastic Stop Plus which can potentially triple the mulch plastic films laying efficiency is estimated to aid agriculture films market in gaining penetration.

Other leading players operating in the agricultural films market are Ginegar Plastic Products, Berry Plastics, Polifilm, AEP Industries Inc., Dow, BASF SE, Trioplast Industries AG, and Dow.

Additional Insights:

Robust Demand for LDPE in Mulch Production to Prevail

Adoption of low-density polyethylene continues to remain robust, driven in part by demand in mulch plastic films manufacturing. High impact, chemical, and temperature resistance, are key attributes driving sales of low-density polyethylene in mulch plastic films production. In addition, the highly recyclable and cost-effective nature of the low-density polyethylene, in line with growing popularity of mulch plastic films in intensive vegetable production systems allude promising growth prospects for the agricultural films market.

Demand for silage, greenhouse, and other plastic films is also expected to surge, with the widening gap between food demand and supply. Agricultural films manufactured using materials such as HDPE, LLDPE, PE, engineering plastics are estimated to witness a surge in the demand, abreast constant search of farmers for advanced and novel technologies that boost productivity.

Research Scope

Research Methodology

The report on the agricultural films market was compiled using a robust and elaborate research methodology. The methodology involved the use of a two-phase research process namely primary and secondary. Seasoned experts from the agriculture films market were interviewed as a part of the primary research while secondary research was conducted by leveraging the information found through the study of company press releases, trade journals, paid sources, and other publications related to the agricultural films market. Results from both research steps were cross-referenced with one another to filter out erroneous information and create an accurate and authentic forecast of the agricultural films market.

Research Methodology of this Report.