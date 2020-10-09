Exam Room Equipment Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026

The increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is a key factor driving the global exam room equipment market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Exam Room Equipment Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Product (Integrated Diagnostic Systems, Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices, Spirometer, Automated External Defibrillators, Consumables, Others), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Rising emphasis on patient comfort & care is expected to contribute significantly to the global exam room equipment market growth.

Key Players Operating in The Exam Room Equipment Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Cardinal Health

Becton

Dickinson and Company

3M

Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic (Covidien)

Rising Awareness Regarding Acute and Infectious Diseases Will Boost Growth In North America

North America is expected to dominate the global exam room equipment market owing to the increasing prevalence and awareness of acute and infectious diseases and established healthcare systems. Furthermore, high healthcare expenditure, growing geriatric population and demand for preventive medical care will further boost growth in North America. Asia Pacific is the fastest emerging market due to increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases and large patient pool. The developing healthcare systems leading to more hospitals as well as the adoption of advanced medical technologies and increasing disposable incomes is predicted to acceletare growth in Asia Pacific.

Launch of Navify Tumor Board 2.0 Will Propel Growth

Roche, a Swiss multinational healthcare company announced the launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0, the first collaboration product from the partnership of GE Healthcare. Incorporating medical image viewing and storage capabilities with other patient data, the product enables tumour boards – multi-disciplinary teams who determine treatment plans for cancer patients. The launch of NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0 is expected to aid growth of the global exam room equipment market during the forecast period because it enables radiologists to upload their patient records to the same dashboard where patient files from other disciplines in the cancer care team are stored. This allows specialist the complete patient diagnostic information in one location.

Furthermore, the launch of new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer is expected to benefit the global exam room equipment market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Henry Schein Medical announced the launch of its new spirometer called the EasyOne Air Spirometer, that enables quicker diagnosis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Key Segmentation of Exam Room Equipment Market:

By Product

Integrated Diagnostic Systems

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Spirometer

Automated External Defibrillators

Consumables

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs)

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

