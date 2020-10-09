Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Growth, Top Major Manufacture, and Overviews Forecast 2020–2026 | Wilson, Babolat, Dunlop

“

The report titled Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1593114/global-carbon-fiber-tennis-racket-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Research Report: Wilson, Babolat, Dunlop, Volkl, Tecnifibre, HEAD, Prince, Yonex, Gamma Sports, Pro Kennex, Boris Becker, Clarke, Jim Dunlop, Le Petit Tennis, MacGregor, Champion Sports, Olympia Sports

Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Segmentation by Product: Professional Type

General Type



Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Segmentation by Application: School

Stadium

Community

Sports Center

Other



The Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1593114/global-carbon-fiber-tennis-racket-market

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Overview

1.1 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Product Overview

1.2 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Professional Type

1.2.2 General Type

1.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket by Application

4.1 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Segment by Application

4.1.1 School

4.1.2 Stadium

4.1.3 Community

4.1.4 Sports Center

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket by Application

4.5.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket by Application

5 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Business

10.1 Wilson

10.1.1 Wilson Corporation Information

10.1.2 Wilson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Wilson Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Wilson Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.1.5 Wilson Recent Development

10.2 Babolat

10.2.1 Babolat Corporation Information

10.2.2 Babolat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Babolat Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Babolat Recent Development

10.3 Dunlop

10.3.1 Dunlop Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dunlop Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dunlop Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dunlop Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.3.5 Dunlop Recent Development

10.4 Volkl

10.4.1 Volkl Corporation Information

10.4.2 Volkl Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Volkl Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Volkl Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.4.5 Volkl Recent Development

10.5 Tecnifibre

10.5.1 Tecnifibre Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tecnifibre Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Tecnifibre Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tecnifibre Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.5.5 Tecnifibre Recent Development

10.6 HEAD

10.6.1 HEAD Corporation Information

10.6.2 HEAD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 HEAD Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 HEAD Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.6.5 HEAD Recent Development

10.7 Prince

10.7.1 Prince Corporation Information

10.7.2 Prince Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Prince Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Prince Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.7.5 Prince Recent Development

10.8 Yonex

10.8.1 Yonex Corporation Information

10.8.2 Yonex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Yonex Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Yonex Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.8.5 Yonex Recent Development

10.9 Gamma Sports

10.9.1 Gamma Sports Corporation Information

10.9.2 Gamma Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Gamma Sports Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Gamma Sports Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.9.5 Gamma Sports Recent Development

10.10 Pro Kennex

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Pro Kennex Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Pro Kennex Recent Development

10.11 Boris Becker

10.11.1 Boris Becker Corporation Information

10.11.2 Boris Becker Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Boris Becker Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Boris Becker Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.11.5 Boris Becker Recent Development

10.12 Clarke

10.12.1 Clarke Corporation Information

10.12.2 Clarke Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Clarke Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Clarke Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.12.5 Clarke Recent Development

10.13 Jim Dunlop

10.13.1 Jim Dunlop Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jim Dunlop Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jim Dunlop Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jim Dunlop Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.13.5 Jim Dunlop Recent Development

10.14 Le Petit Tennis

10.14.1 Le Petit Tennis Corporation Information

10.14.2 Le Petit Tennis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Le Petit Tennis Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Le Petit Tennis Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.14.5 Le Petit Tennis Recent Development

10.15 MacGregor

10.15.1 MacGregor Corporation Information

10.15.2 MacGregor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 MacGregor Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 MacGregor Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.15.5 MacGregor Recent Development

10.16 Champion Sports

10.16.1 Champion Sports Corporation Information

10.16.2 Champion Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Champion Sports Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Champion Sports Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.16.5 Champion Sports Recent Development

10.17 Olympia Sports

10.17.1 Olympia Sports Corporation Information

10.17.2 Olympia Sports Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Olympia Sports Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Olympia Sports Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Products Offered

10.17.5 Olympia Sports Recent Development

11 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”